After winning her first grand slam title, Caroline Wozniacki broke down into tears and said she had been dreaming of this moment for years. She thanked her father and fiance for their support and making her dream come true. With the win, Caroline has also reached the number one spot in the ATP rankings. In men's singles final, Roger Federer will take on Marin Cilic tomorrow

Caroline Wozniacki beat Simona Halep by 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 on Saturday to win her first grand slam title. The match was absolutely gripping from the beginning to the end as both the players showed grit. However, it was Wozniacki who will walk away with a trophy after a battle of around three hours. Wozniacki took the first set by 7-6 to take a lead, but Halep made a strong comeback in the second set winning it by a score of 6-3. The last set was pretty intense with both the players trying their best to outdo each other. however, Caroline held her nerve to emerge victorious eventually.

After her win, an emotional Wozniacki said she had been dreaming of this moment for years. She thanked her fiance and dad for their support. “I’ve dreamt of this moment for so many years and my voice is shaking, it’s a very emotional moment. I want to thank everyone who makes this tournament happen, it’s been an incredible two weeks. I want to congratulate Simona, I’m sorry that I had to win today but I’m sure we’ll have many matches in the future. My dad, who has been there since I was seven years old, thank you. You stood by me every step of the way. I want to thank my fiance, you managed to calm me down this morning. This is such a special moment, thank you,” she said.

With this victory, Caroline has also reached the number one spot in the ATP rankings. On Sunday, the Australian Open 2018 will witness a clash between 19-time grand slam champion Roger Federer and Croatia’s Marin Cilic.