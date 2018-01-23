Rafael Nadal conceded the quarterfinal match of Australian Open against Marin Cilic in the final set paving way for the Croatian to book semifinal berth. The match ended with the score 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 2-6, 0-2 to Marin Cilic. Cilic will face Kyle Edmund in the semifinals of the Australian Open which will be played on Thursday.

Croatian tennis star Marin Cilic emerged winner against Rafael Nadal in a thrilling quarterfinal match of the Australian Open on Tuesday after the Spaniard conceded the match. Cilic was leading the final set 2-0 when Nadal thrashed his racket into his chair before limping out of the court. The match ended with the score 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 2-6, 0-2 to Marin Cilic. The Croatian will face Kyle Edmund in the semifinals of the Australian Open which will be played on Thursday.

The Spaniard crushed the challenge of Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 7-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the round of 16. While booking a quarterfinal berth proved to be a Herculean task for Marin Cilic as he struggled to overcome Pablo Carreño Busta in 7-6, 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 victory. The Croatian tennis star gave a stiff competition to the Spaniard and showed true resilience and wit ultimately emerging winner in the thrilling encounter.

In a post-match press conference, Cilic said, “Unbelievable performance from both of us and really unfortunate for Rafa. He’s an unbelievable competitor and it’s really unfortunate for him to finish this way. As often happens when you’re wounded, sometimes you’re a little bit looser.” He also took time to discuss the upcoming semifinal match and his next opponent saying, “Kyle Edmund has had an amazing run in the tournament. A few five setters, great battles, and big congratulations to him. I have to keep going with my own game. Kyle is also a big hitter. I have to take things in my own hands.”

Marin Cilic will now face British sensation Kyle Edmund in the semifinals of the Australian Open. Earlier, the unseeded Edmund caused a major upset in the quarterfinals as he defeated the world number 3 Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Apparently, the much-anticipated and fan-favourite Australian Open final of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal has gone up in the air.