Defending champion Roger Federer outclassed Croatia’s Marin Cilic by 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 in final to clinch his 6th Australian Open and 20th Grand Slam title after a gruelling five-setter. The Swiss sensation started off well winning the first set by 6-2. However, the second set witnessed a much more aggressive Cilic as he clinched the set 7-6 in the tie-break. But Federer was not ready to let go of things easily and took the third set by 6-3. Federer had a tough fourth set and looked drained and Cilic took full advantage of that winning it by 6-3. The Croatian, however, lost his rhythm completely in the last set losing it by 1-6 handing over the match to Federer.

During the presentation ceremony, Cilic who has reached World No 3 after the final, said it was an amazing journey for him. “First of all big congratulations to Roger and his team, it is amazing what you do year after year. All the best for 2018. Amazing journey for me. Could have been the best two weeks of my life, but Roger played a great fifth set. Want to thank my team. Hopefully, we are going to be reaching many GS finals and lifting these trophies in the future. Honour to play here and I hope to be doing so for years to come. Thank you for your support and my fans,” he said.

An emotional Federer later said that winning is a dream come true and thanked everyone for making the moment special. “So happy. It is a long day. You are waiting all day. You think about the match all day. Winning is a dream come true, the fairytale continues for us,”the 20-time grand slam champion said.