Defending champion Roger Federer has stormed into his seventh Australian Open final with South Korea’s Hyeon Chong leaving the match midway through the semifinal because of an injury. The South Korean teenager who had ousted Novak Djokovic earlier in the tournament was expected to put up a fight but unfortunately got retired hurt. Federer, who will be in the quest for his 20th grand slam title, will face a challenge from Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the final.

The Swiss player has been absolutely sensational in this tournament and is yet to lose a single set so far. He will certainly be the favourite to win the title on Sunday. Federer had beaten Cilic in the Wimbledon last year, and the Croatian would be itching to get his revenge by winning this time around. Federer has said that he will not be taking his opponent lightly as Cilic is a powerful player and has beaten him in crucial matches before. “We saw it against Rafa, we saw it again against Edmund. He brings power, he brings everything. He had a similar problem like Chung had in the Wimbledon final. Not having a brutal semi-final, he’ll have rest and we’ll see a different Marin Cilic this time. He crushed me in the US Open semi-finals. I’m excited to play him. We actually played together on vacation in the Maldives. We were both looking for a hitting partner. I told him to practice in the tropicals helped me get to the finals!” the Swiss said. To book his berth in the finals, Cilic had overcome the challenge of Kyle Edmund in the semifinal beating him 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-2 in over two hours.

In the women’s singles, Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki would be battling it out in the final on Saturday.