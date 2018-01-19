On Friday, Tennis seed Rafael Nadal entered last 16 of Australian open for the 11 time. Spanish star thrashed Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia 6-1, 6-3, 6-1. Spain's Carla Suarez continued her run defeating Estonia's Kaia Kanepi 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round. Ukrainian Elina Svitolina ended Marta Kostyuk’s run defeating by 6-2, 6-2. While Indian star Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Édouard Roger-Vasselin reached the pre-quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal on Friday thrashed Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 to book a place in the fourth round at the Australian Open tennis tournament for the 11th time in his career. The 2009 Australian Open champion, who has yet to drop a set, needed one hour and 50 minutes to become the second player to reach the fourth round in Melbourne, matching the retired Stefan Edberg from Sweden and behind Switzerland’s Roger Federer, reports Efe. Nadal set the pace from the baseline, clinching the first set in just 22 minutes without facing any break points and seized on two opportunities out of three.

Despite conceding his serve once, Nadal managed to win the second set thanks to three breaks out of seven he had. Two breaks were all Nadal needed to seal his first win over Dzumhur in two career matches. The 16-time Grand Slam champion was forced to withdraw against Dzumhur in Miami Open in 2016. Nadal is scheduled to next take on Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, seeded No.26, who is on his best run in Melbourne after defeating Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine 6-7(1-7), 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Carla Suarez beats Kanepi at Australian Open, eases into 4th round

Spain’s Carla Suarez on Friday continued her Australian Open run defeating Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round. It took the World No.40 an hour and 43 minutes to claim her third consecutive win at Melbourne Park this year, becoming the last Spaniard to continue competing in the Australian Open Women’s Singles, reports Efe. The 29-year-old, who reached the quarter-finals twice in 2009 and 2016, is due to next play either Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, reigning French Open champion, or Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit. Belgium’s Elise Mertens overwhelmed France’s Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-4 in two hours and one minute to qualify for the round of 16.

Svitolina ends Kostyuk’s campaign at Australian Open

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina on Friday put an end to the Australian Open campaign of fellow countrywoman Marta Kostyuk with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in the third round. The reigning Brisbane International champion needed just 59 minutes to knock out Kostyuk, 15, who became the youngest player to reach a Grand Slam third round in more than two decades, reports Efe. “She’s a great fighter. She always fights until the end. She has a bright future,” Svitolina said of the youngster after reaching the fourth round in Melbourne in her sixth participation.

“It’s very, very special for me. I always love coming to the Australian Open, but I never went further than the third round,” she added. Svitolina conceded her first service game, but she reacted immediately to draw level. Kostyuk, the 2017 Australian Open Girls’ Singles champion struggled on serve, as she committed six double faults, and won just six out 22-second serve points during the first set. The 23-year-old Svitolina took advantage of Kostyuk’s struggle, breaking her serve two more times to seal the first set.

Svitolina made the most of the two break points she was offered in the second set, without facing any to move into the fourth round. For a place in the quarterfinals, she is set to play Denisa Allertova of Czech Republic, who defeated Magda Linette 6-1, 6-4.

Australian Open: Bopanna enters pre-quarters

Indian star Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Édouard Roger-Vasselin reached the pre-quarterfinals of the Australian Open tennis tournament here on Friday. The 10th seeded Indo-French combination beat off a late fightback from Portugal’s João Sousa and Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 6-2, 7-6 (7-3). Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin did not face too much trouble in the opening set. Sousa and Mayer gave a stiff fight to their highly rated opponents in the second set before Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin managed to clinch a hard-fought victory.

Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin will have to be at the top of their game in the next round as they will be up against sevetn seeds Mate Pavic of Croatia and Oliver Marach of Austria. Pavic and Marach had clinched a hard-fought 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4 victory against the unseeded team of New Zealand’s Artem Sitak and Wesley Koolhof of Holland in their pre-quarterfinal clash on Friday. The Crotian-Austrian pair had registered a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 win over Víctor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Repulic and Federico Delbonis of Argentina in the opening round on Wednesday.