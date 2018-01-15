Switzerland's Belinda Bancic caused the first major upset of the tournament on Monday when she sent Venus Williams packing by beating her in straight sets. 13th seed Sloane Stephens too crashed out of the tournament after suffering a defeat at the hands of Shuai Zhang.

Australian Open 2018 began with a shocker on Monday as seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams crashed out of the tournament after losing to world no 78 Belinda Bencic in straight sets 3-6, 5-7 on Rod Laver Arena. The 20-year-old Swiss girl, who had lost to Venus’s sister Serena last year, said she was prepared for another tough match. “I would like to have played someone easier. When I was a little girl watching on TV I would never imagine I would play them,” Bencic said.

This is the first time Bencic has beaten Venus Williams on the court. Interestingly, she had made her WTA tour debut against Williams as a 14-year-old in Luxembourg in 2012. Although Venus tried her best to come back in the game, Swiss girl was relentless this time around giving her opponent no chance to do so.Bencic has come back from an injury and wants to just focus on playing the game at the moment. “It was a difficult five months. I appreciate that I can just play — I’m not thinking so much about winning or losing. I’m just happy to be on the court. It taught me a lot, this frustrating time,” the Swiss player said.

In another upset of the tournament, 13th seed Sloane Stephens suffered a defeat at the hands of Shuai Zhang. The US Open champion was sent packing by Zhang 6-2, 6-7 2-6. Stephens said the defeat has not sent her into panic mode and she would make a comeback soon. “Yeah, it’s not tough times. It’s just a learning experience. You know, it’s a long journey. Like I said, this year, it’s a new year, only the second tournament of the year. It’s a long road and long season ahead,” she said.