Novak Djokovic won his seventh Australian Open title on Sunday after he defeated Rafael Nadal in straight sets in Melbourne. The Serbian overpowered Nadal in a rather one-sided battle and won the game 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in two hours and four minutes. Earlier on Saturday, Japan’s Naomi Osaka has clinched her second successive Grand Slam by defeating Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in women’s singles final of Australian Open.

World number one Novak Djokovic was on his brilliant best when he started the high-octane final against the Spanish tennis icon. He rattled Nadal throughout the match forcing him to make 28 unforced errors. Djokovic subjugated second seeded Nadal’s challenge in the first set by winning it 6-3, and continued his rampaging form in the second set as well which ended 6-2 in the Serb’s favour.

32-year-old Nadal just got no chance to recover from the mauling in first two sets and succumbed to Djokovic’s might in the third set. The Serbian fell to his knees after securing yet another victory on Rod Laver Arena, he smashed the court with both hands and then screamed while looking up at the sky.

With the comprehensive victory, the 31-year-old Serbian won his 7th Australian Open. He is now clear of Swiss great Roger Federer and Roy Emerson who have the title six times each.

"I only can say one thing: I'm going to keep fighting hard, I'm going to keep working hard to be a better player."@RafaelNadal is an inspiration 🙏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/mABAoVAWYk — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019

