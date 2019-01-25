Serbian star Novak Djokovic will take on the resurgent Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the men's final of the Australian Open. Djokovic cruised into the finals thrashing Lucas Pouille 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-final at Melbourne Park on Friday. The final will be a repeat of 2012 finals between the 2 tennis greats that went for 5 hours and 53 minutes and is said to be one of the greatest matches in tournament history.

Serbian star Novak Djokovic will take on the resurgent Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the men’s final of the Australian Open. Djokovic cruised into the finals thrashing Lucas Pouille 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-final at Melbourne Park on Friday. A night before, Nadal had breezed past Stefanos Tsitsipas continuing his winning streak without dropping a set to book to book a place in the finals. The match will be a repeat of 2012 finals between the 2 tennis greats that went for 5 hours and 53 minutes and is said to be one of the greatest matches in tournament history.

As for today’s semis between Djokovic and Pouille, the Serbian was the outright favourite. Though this was the first match between the 2 players and Pouille put up a though show, Djokovic outclassed him to enter the finals after a gap of 2 years.

Masterclass 💯@DjokerNole def. Lucas Pouille 6-0 6-2 6-2 in one hour and 23 minutes to advance to his seventh #AusOpen final. pic.twitter.com/LwJT5J4BFB — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2019

Head to head, the 2 have had 52 encounters, 8 being Grand Slam finals where while Djokovic is leading 27-25 in overall, Nadal holds a 4-3 edge in finals. The only time these 2 met in an Australian Open final is in 2012, when they had the longest Grand Slam final in terms of time, though it ended in the Serbian great’s favour with a scoreline of 7-5.

However, given the current form of the 2 players, another repeat of 2012 might be on the cards. On Thursday, Nadal was superb while beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. As for Djokovic, it was his 34th Grand Slam semifinal and he has won his last 10.

Djokovic has so far won 14 Grand Slam finals, closely flowing Nadal, with 17, and Roger Federer, with 20. Djokovic is also on a winning streak following the Wimbledon victory last July and the U.S. Open last September.

