Rafael Nadal on Thursday put a full stop to the rampant run of Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas after registering a resounding 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 victory in Australian Open semi-final in Melbourne. The veteran Spaniard was in explosive form as he dismantled the 20-year-old in just one hour and 46 minutes. Second seed Nadal will now clash with either Novak Djokovic or Lucas Pouille in the final encounter which will be played on January 26, Saturday.

32-year-old Nadal smashed 28 winners in the high-octane battle with Tsitsipas and broke his opponent’s serve six times. Remarkably, Nadal just faced one break point through his course to the devastating victory. On the other hand, the Greek youngster was eyeing his fifth major tournament final but submitted to the might of legendary tennis player.

After securing the victory, Rafael Nadal expressed his delight on his performance but also signalled a warning to his potential opponent in the forthcoming final. “It was a great match, it has been a great tournament and I have played very well every day. Hopefully I can play better than that.”

Top seed Novak Djokovic and France’s Lucas Pouille will now meet on Friday to play the second semi-final. The winner of the match will lock horns with Rafael Nadal on Sunday.

If Rafael Nadal manages to clinch the Australia Open, he will become the first ever play in the history of Open era to win all four Grand Slams twice. However, Djokovic poses great threat to the Spaniard’s bid and it will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious in the forthcoming semi-final.

