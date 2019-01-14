Australian Open 2019: The world no. 2 tennis player Rafael Nadal and WTA no. 1 player Maria Sharapova on Monday registered convincing victories against at the Australian Open against James Duckworth and Harriet Dart respectively. Nadal looked all in touch and there was no sign of any issue with his knee and ankle, while it was a good test for Sharapova's leg and shoulder.

Australian Open 2019: The world no. 2 tennis player Rafael Nadal on Monday registered another thumping victory over wild-card entry James Duckworth by 6-4, 6-3, 7-5. The Spanish player who won 17 Grand Slam singles titles was out of the court due to the knee injury and also had a right ankle surgery a few months back, has returned with a convincing win. After winning the round one match against James Duckworth, Nadal said that it was not easy to make a came back after a lot of months of competition, especially against an opponent playing super addressive shots.

Nadal added that it is very difficult to restart after an injury and he knows the importance of this win very well. “So that’s an important victory because is the first victory since a while, and at the same time because that gives me the chance to be on the court again,” said the top seed.

During the match, Nadal looked all in touch and there was no sign of any issue with his knee and ankle.

On the other side, WTA no. 1 Maria Sharapova defeated Harriet Dart by 6-0, 6-0. The British opponent ended the match with tears in her eyes. While the 3-time Australian Open finalist said that she was pleased to go through so easily as she battles back from injuries.

Maria Sharapova said told the reporters that it was a good test for her leg and shoulder and still she is going through some painful days.

“I’m still working through some painful days. But, you know, I felt like I did all the right things today in order to get through that match,” Sharapova said.

