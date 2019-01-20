Australian Open 2019: World top tennis seed Roger Federer lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday in the fourth round of men’s singles by 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 at the Australian Open 2019. It's the first that Roger Federer, who lifted the 6 cups, made an early exit from the Australian Open.

Australian Open 2019: World number 2 and defending champion Roger Federer on Sunday faced a major set back as he lost the fourth round of men’s singles against the Stefanos Tsitsipas by 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 at the Australian Open 2019. It’s the first that Roger Federer, who lifted the 6 cups, made an early exit from the Australian Open.

After defeating Federer, Tsitsipas became Greece’s first player to qualify for the Grand Slam quarter-finals. Roger Federer was eyeing his third consecutive win but the Stefanos Tsitsipas ruined his party. The match was played for 3 hours and 45 minutes but Fedrere did not manage to convert any of the 12 break points.

After defeating the 20-time grand slam champion, the 20-year old Greek player said that there is no way he can describe it. “I am the happiest man on Earth right now. It is very important to have an aggressive mindset. Stay in the moment. Get first serves in, didn’t lose patience. Overall I showed great fighting spirit, determination and the support,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas further added that he has not seen such a loud and supporting crowd in his life. Playing on RLA was a dream as a kid. The energy during the match for him and Roger was incredible.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More