Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thrashes Elina Svitolina to Reach Fourth Straight Final At Melbourne Park

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka looked registered a place in the final of Australian Open 2026 after thumping Elina Svitolina to take a straight-set victory. Sabalenka secured a position in the Australian Open 2026 final for the fourth consecutive time. It took just one hour and 16 minutes for the World No.1 to clinch a 6-2, 6-3 win at the Rod Laver Arena.







“It’s an incredible achievement but the job’s not done yet,” an emotional Sabalenka said in her on-court TV interview. “I’ve been watching her game, (Svitolina) was playing incredible. I felt like I had to step in and put as much pressure as I could back on her. I’m glad the level was there. I think I played great tennis.”

Just too good from Aryna Sabalenka, back in the AO final 🇦🇺#AO26 pic.twitter.com/1rFJXbXygu — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) January 29, 2026







Svitolina will return to the top 10 for the first time since she took a maternity break in 2022.

“Definitely very, very happy with the two weeks here and in New Zealand, as well, winning,” she said. “Gutted to not make it through tonight but it’s very difficult when you’re playing the world No. 1, who is really on fire.”

“I hope she would be proud of me” 🥹💙 Aryna Sabalenka reflects on what her 10-year-old self would say about her tennis achievements 💬 pic.twitter.com/hyGPh2q6ok — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 29, 2026







“It was really complicated for me today,” she said, “but, yeah, I just want to take positives from the past weeks, the beginning of the year, and just carry them through for the season.”

Also Read: WATCH Video: Jose Mourinho’s Masterclass Helps Benfica Stun Real Madrid In Champions League, Orders Goalkeeper To…