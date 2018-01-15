Venus Williams would not be able to get her hands on Australian Open trophy this year as well as she has been knocked out of the tournament by Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. In this article, we will take a look at her last five outings at Melbourne Park.

In a major upset, fifth seed Venus Williams, who has seven grand slams in her kitty suffered a defeat at the hands of the world no 78 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in straight sets. With this loss, the 37-year-old’s dreams of winning an Australian Open have shattered once again. Williams, who is probably in the last stage of her glorious career, had lost to her sister Serena Williams last year. With Serena not playing this time, Venus was one of the top favorites to win the tournament this year and end a three-decade-long drought.

We take a look at Venus Williams’ performance in Australian Open in past five years:

2013: The American suffered a defeat at the hands of Russian star Maria Sharapova in the third-round. sharapova had defeated Williams in straight sets in just 79 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

2014: Venus Williams had failed to make an impact at 2014 Australian Open as she crashed out of the tournament after losing to then world no 22 Ekaterina Makarova by 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

2015: It was a much-improved performance from Williams in 2015 as reached quarterfinals of the tournament. however, she could not get her hands on the coveted trophy as Madison Keys bet her by 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

2016: It was another first-round loss for Williams — this time to Johanna Konta of Great Britain who beat her in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

2017: Venus made a strong comeback in 2017 indicating she had no plans to let go of her Australian Open so soon. However, she was handed a defeat by sister Serena Williams who took the match by 6-4, 6-4.