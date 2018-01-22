On Monday, Swiss tennis star Roger Federer entered quarterfinals of Australian open 2018. Roger Federer became the oldest player in last 40 years to reach men’s singles quarterfinals of Australian Open. Federer beats Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics by 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2. In semi-finals, Roger Federer will face Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic, who defeated Fabio Fognini of Italy by 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 and entered the quarterfinals.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer on Monday became the oldest player to reach men’s singles quarterfinals at the Australian Open in over 40 years, defeating Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2. The defending champion Federer needed little more than two hours to defeat Fucsovics, the world No. 80, in straight sets in their first career match, reports Efe. “I thought he was playing really clean, solid,” Federer said on court after the match. “Credit to him for playing a great tournament.”

Hitting six aces and 34 winners, Federer, 36, became the oldest player to reach the men’s singles quarterfinals since Ken Rosewall of Australia achieved the feat in 1977 at age 43. The 19-time Grand Slam champion, who has yet to drop a set in this year’s event, did not face any break points on his way to the last round in Melbourne for a record 14th time in the open era.

For a place in the semifinals, Federer is set to take on Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic who defeated Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. Federer has won 19 out of 25 career matches against Berdych, including three encounters in 2017.

Roger Federer is currently ranked world No. 2 in men’s singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). Federer has won 19 Grand Slam singles titles and has held the world No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings for 302 weeks, including 237 consecutive weeks. After turning professional in 1998, he was continuously ranked in the top ten from October 2002 to November 2016. He re-entered the top ten following his victory at the 2017 Australian Open.