The Indo-Hungarian tennis pair of Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos on Friday defeated Marcelo Demoliner and Martinez Sanchez in a semi-final match to enter the Australian Open mixed doubles final. Bopanna-Babos will now face the Canadian-Croatia pair of Gabriela Dabrowski-Mate Pavic in the mixed doubles final on Saturday. The fifth-seeded duo of Bopanna and Babos fought back after losing the second set to Demoliner from Brazil and Sanchez from Spain to defeat them 7-5, 5-7, (10-6) in a three-setter which was concluded in an hour and 25 minutes.

Bopanna and his partner Babos clinched the first set 7-5 in 34 minutes. The duo caused some unforced errors during the initial essay but still managed to clinch it. In the second set, Sanchez and Demoliner took hold of the initial three set points. However, Bopanna and Babos fought back into the point with some great returns but lost it 5-7 by a narrow margin. In the tiebreaker, after trailing 1-2, Bopanna and Babos came back to level at 2-2. Later, they took two consecutive points to take a 4-2 lead and managed to close it (10-6) to enter the finals.

Earlier in the semi-final match, Indian star Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Timea Babos registered a straight-sets victory to enter the semi-finals of the mixed doubles category at the Australian Open tennis tournament here on Wednesday. The fifth-seeded Indo-Dutch combination beat the unseeded pair of Colombia’s Juan Sebastian Cabal and American Abigail Spears in a quarter-final contest which lasted for an hour and 15 minutes. Bopanna and Babos will meet the winner of the quarter-final clash between Spain’s María José Martínez Sánchez and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner and Australians Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans for a place in the final.