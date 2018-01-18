On Thursday, Serbian star Novak Djokovic showed a great game and defeated French player Gael Monfils for the 12th time in his career. Djokovic beats Monfils by 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. Indian stars Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan also marked their presence in Australian open and entered the Second round of men's doubles along with their respective partners.

Serbian star Novak Djokovic on Thursday continued to dominate Frenchman Gael Monfils, defeating him for the 12th time in his career, in the second round of the Australian Open. Making a comeback after an elbow injury sidelined him for six months, Djokovic rallied from a set down to prevail over Monfils 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 in two hours and 45 minutes, reports Efe. “I’m not at 100 percent but building. I know what I’m capable of and coming back to this court is a special feeling,” Djokovic said after the win.

Monfils seemed on his way to break the spell as he seized on the three break points he had to seal the first set, which saw his serve broken twice. During the first set, Djokovic struggled while serving, as he committed five double faults, almost half of a total of his 11 double faults during the match. The 12-time Grand Slam champion managed to win just 71 and 25 percent of the first and second serve respectively in the opening set. Djokovic, however, improved his serve in the second set, firing four aces and zero double faults, and earned 80 percent of the second serve points. Despite winning 68 percent of the first serve points, Djokovic sealed the second set without facing any breakpoints.

The six-time Australian Open champion took the lead for the first time clinching the third set thanks to three breaks. Committing four double faults and four break points did not prevent Djokovic from sealing the fourth set as he seized on the lone opportunity he had. In the third round, Djokovic is set to play against Spaniard Albert Ramos Viñolas, who defeated American wildcard Tim Smyczek 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).

Australian Open: Indians shine in men’s doubles

Indian stars Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan entered the men’s doubles second round along with their respective partners at the Australian Open tennis tournament here on Thursday. Paes and fellow Indian Purav Raja defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia and Hungary’s Andreas Haider-Maurer in straight sets in the first round. The unseeded Indian combination did not face too much trouble from their European opponents as they eased to a 6-2, 6-3 win. The Indians are expected to face a tough task in the second round as they will be up against fifth seeds Jamie Murray of Britain and Brazil’s Bruno Soares.

Murray and Soares had beaten the unseeded American pair of D. Young and Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the 10th seeded duo of Bopanna and French star Édouard Roger-Vasselin got the better of Vasek Pospisil of Canada and American Ryan Harrison by a 6-2, 7-6 margin. The Indo-French team enjoyed a strong start, bagging the first set without breaking too much sweat. The unseeded North American-Canadian pair, however, tried to stage a strong fightback in the second set but Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin held on to clinch a comfortable victory.

Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin will now face the unseeded combination of João Sousa of Portugal and Leonardo Mayer of Argentina. Sousa and Mayer defeated James Cerretani of the US and his British partner Ken Skupski 7-6 (10-8), 7-5 in the opening roung. In another match, 16th seeds Sharan and his American partner Rajeev Ram had to work hard before carving out a straight-sets win over Viktor Troicki of Serbia and Marius Copil of Romania 7-6, 6-4. The unseeded European duo gave a tough fight but could not prevent Sharan and Ram from clinching a straight-sets win.The Indo-American team will face Fabio Fognini of Italy and Marcel Granollers of Spain in the next round.

Del Potro earns place in Australian Open 3rd round

Melbourne, Jan 18 (IANS) Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, World No.10, on Thursday prevailed over Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (0-7), 6-4 securing a place in the Australian Open third round for the first time since 2013. The 2009 US Open champion needed three hours and 45 minutes to take down Khachanov, 21, in his first participation in the tournament since 2014 after recovering from physical issues that held him back from competing in Melbourne, reports Efe. “I am so happy to be here after so many years. I had pains everywhere, but I am still standing up,” Del Potro said.

Del Potro fired 73 winners compared to Khachanov’s 60, proving that the 29 year old was getting back on track “These young guys are so strong and I feel like I am getting older, for sure. They are so strong. He hit harder than me the service and the forehand and I had to run a lot, but I think I took my chances to win the match,” he said. The 12th seed Del Potro is set to play world No. 20 Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic, who defeated Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain 3-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. The 19th seeded Berdych took two hours and 31 minutes to overcome World No.71 Garcia-Lopez.

Halep overcomes ankle injury to qualify for Australian Open 3rd round

World No.1 Simona Halep on Thursday overcame an ankle injury to advance past Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 6-2 into the Australian Open third round. It took the top seed an hour and five minutes to keep her bid for her first Grand Slam title alive, reports Efe. “I feel the pain but I didn’t think about it. I just wanted to play the match and to win it,” the 26-year-old Romanian said. Halep, in the next round, is set to face the United States’ Lauren Davis, who defeated Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 4-6, 6-0, 6-0.

American Madison Keys also reached the upcoming round after getting rid of Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0, 6-1 in just 41 minutes. Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, meanwhile, needed two hours and two minutes to beat Italy’s Camila Giorgi 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 heading to the third round.