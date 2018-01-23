Unseeded British tennis player Kyle Edmund stunned Bulgaria's world number 3 Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Edmund will now face either Rafael Nadal or Marin Cilic in the semifinal match of the Australian Open.

Britain’s tennis player Kyle Edmund caused a major upset in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday when he knocked out Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov out of the tournament. The 23-year-old British crushed the challenge of Dimitrov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match played in Melbourne. The stellar game was full of nerves and Edmund’s victory is seen as one of the biggest wins of his career. Edmund will now face either Rafael Nadal or Marin Cilic in the semifinal match of the Australian Open.

Playing his first ever quarterfinal game in any of the four Grand Slams, Edmund smashed 13 aces, 46 winners and won 20 out of 25 points at the net. While Dimitrov, the 2017 ATP Finals champion, conceded his serve twice on his way to losing the match in two hours and 49 minutes. “Reaching the last stage of the best tournament in the world, it’s obviously very pleasing, but of course I want to keep going,” said the British.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I’m very happy. These things, you’re so engaged in the match that you don’t really take it in [so afterward], I just really tried to enjoy the moment. I know what it feels like to be Andy Murray for the last eight years, or whatever it is. It’s probably the first time I’ve done well on my own, so there’s more attention there. You take it in your stride and embrace it as much as possible. It’s a good problem to have,” a visibly buoyant Edmund added.

After this victory, the 23-year-old Edmund secured a spot in the ATP rankings top 30, his career high singles position. Kyle Edmund is a Davis Cup champion and has won two junior Grand Slam doubles titles, at the 2012 US Open and the 2013 French Open.