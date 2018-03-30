Australian seamer Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the IPL 2018 due to tibial bone stress in his right leg. The 28-year-old bowler was roped in Starc for a whopping sum of Rs 9.4 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His injury weakens the bowling department of KKR significantly and leaves his compatriot Mitchell Johnson to spearhead the attack alone.

Australian bowler Mitchell Starc is set to miss the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a shin problem. According to reports, the 28-year-old was struggling with a tibial bone stress in his right leg and complained of the pain in the third Test match against South Africa. Earlier, Cricket Australia ruled him out of the fourth and final Test against South Africa which starts from Friday.

It will come as a big blow to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who recently roped in Starc for a whopping sum of Rs 9.4 crore. The absence of the Australian star significantly weakens the bowling department of KKR and leaves his compatriot Mitchell Johnson to spearhead the attack alone. IPL 2018 will kick-off from April 4 and Kolkata will play their first game of the season against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Also Read: Ball-tampering scandal: Brands fire memes at disgraced Australian cricketers

Mitchell Starc will be the third Australian cricketer after David Warner and Steve Smith to miss the 11th edition of cash-rich IPL. Earlier, Warner and Smith were banned for one year from playing international cricket, resulting in the expulsion from IPL for one season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will sorely miss David Warner, who led the team to their maiden IPL title in 2016 while expulsion of Steve Smith was a massive blow for Rajasthan Royals, which are making their comeback in the Indian Premier League after two years.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma defends Steve Smith; He doesn’t look to me a cheat, says Gautam Gambhir

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App