Australian Umpire to Officiate in Ranji Trophy? After BBL, BCCI Extends Partnership with Cricket Australia as Ben Treloar Set to Officiate in Two FC Matches

Australian Umpire to Officiate in Ranji Trophy? Australian umpire Ben Treloar will officiate in two Ranji Trophy matches in India as part of an exchange programme between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia. The initiative will also see Indian umpire Parashar Joshi travel to Australia to officiate in two Sheffield Shield matches and one One Day Cup fixture. Here are all the details about Treloar’s Indian assignment, Joshi’s Australian tour and their officiating experience.

Ben Treloar to Officiate in Two Ranji Trophy Matches

Treloar’s assignment in India will begin with Delhi’s Ranji Trophy fixture against Gujarat, scheduled from October 18 to 21. The Australian umpire will subsequently officiate in Mumbai’s match against Haryana, which will take place from October 26 to 29.

The exchange programme is designed to provide officials from both countries with exposure to different domestic cricket environments. Treloar’s involvement in the Ranji Trophy will give him an opportunity to officiate in India’s premier first-class competition, while Joshi will gain experience across Australia’s domestic red-ball and limited-overs formats.

Who Is Australian Umpire Ben Treloar?

Treloar brings considerable domestic cricket experience to the programme. He has officiated in 30 first-class matches, 20 List A fixtures and 39 Big Bash League (BBL) games. His experience also includes two women’s One Day Internationals and four women’s T20 Internationals.

Apart from his on-field responsibilities, Treloar works as Cricket New South Wales’ Umpire Education Officer, contributing to the development and training of aspiring match officials. His work in umpire education has also earned him four George Borwick Memorial Awards from the New South Wales Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association.

Parashar Joshi to Officiate in Australia

As part of the reciprocal arrangement, Indian umpire Parashar Joshi will travel to Australia for three domestic fixtures. His assignment will begin with Queensland’s Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at the Gabba, scheduled from November 11 to 14.

Joshi will remain at the Gabba to officiate in the One Day Cup fixture between Queensland and Tasmania on November 16. He will then move to Sydney for the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Queensland at the Sydney Cricket Ground, scheduled from November 22 to 25.