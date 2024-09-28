Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Australia’s Cameron Green Ruled Out of England Tour Due To Injury

Cricket.com.au reported that the extent of Green's injury would be known only after the all-rounder arrives home for further assessment.

Australia’s Cameron Green Ruled Out of England Tour Due To Injury

Star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green on Friday has been ruled out of the ongoing tour of England with a back injury and could be doubtful for the home Test series against India later this year, according to ICC.

Green, who complained of back pain after the third ODI against England, wasn’t included the XI for the fourth ODI after scans revealed the injury.

Australia have been dealt multiple injury blows during this UK tour, with Green being the fifth one to be ruled out after Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Riley Meredith, and Ben Dwarshuis.

Cricket.com.au reported that the extent of Green’s injury would be known only after the all-rounder arrives home for further assessment.

MUST READ | Who Was Clive Everton? Iconic Snooker Commentator Who Wrote 20 Books On Cue Sports Dies At 87

Green is a key part of the Australian Test side as well, and with the major ICC World Test Championship series against India coming up later this year, there will be concerns around the timeline of his recovery.

Later in the year, Australia will take on India in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium’s lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne’s storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Bravo Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

(With inputs from ANI)

