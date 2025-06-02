Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Australia’s Glenn Maxwell Retires From ODIs: Here Are The Iconic Records He Set

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell Retires From ODIs: Here Are The Iconic Records He Set

From setting the highest individual score in an ODI run chase to smashing the fastest century for Australia, Maxwell leaves the format with a legacy that cements his place among the greats of the game.

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell Retires From ODIs: Here Are The Iconic Records He Set

Australia’s dynamic all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has officially announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) with immediate effect.


Australia’s dynamic all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has officially announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) with immediate effect. Revealing the decision on the Final Word Podcast, Maxwell cited the physical demands of the format as a key reason for stepping away. The 34-year-old leaves behind an impressive legacy filled with remarkable records and unforgettable performances in the ODI arena.

Since making his ODI debut in 2012, Maxwell played 149 matches for Australia, amassing 3,990 runs at a healthy average of 33.81 and a strike rate of 126.70. He scored four centuries and 23 half-centuries, showcasing his explosive batting style that consistently energized the Australian lineup. Maxwell also boasts two ICC World Cup titles, the most recent being the 2023 World Cup held in India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here’s a rundown of the standout records and milestones Maxwell achieved during his ODI career:

1. Highest Individual Score in an ODI Run Chase
Maxwell’s unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup stands as the highest individual score by any batsman during a run chase in ODI history. This innings also made him the first Australian to hit a double century in the format.

2. Fastest ODI Century for Australia
In the same World Cup tournament, Maxwell smashed a lightning-fast century off just 40 balls against the Netherlands at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, setting the record for the fastest ODI hundred by an Australian.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

3. Highest Career Strike Rate (Among 100+ ODIs)
With a career strike rate of 126.70, Maxwell holds the highest strike rate globally for players with 100 or more ODI appearances. Only West Indies’ Andre Russell surpasses him in strike rate overall, but Russell has played fewer matches.

4. Most World Cup Centuries While Batting at No. 5 or Below
Maxwell scored three centuries in World Cup matches batting at number 5 or lower, a record for the most centuries at this position in the tournament’s history.

5. Second Fastest Double Century in ODIs
His double century against Afghanistan came off just 128 balls, making it the second-fastest double hundred in ODI cricket, behind Ishan Kishan’s 126-ball effort in 2022.

6. Third Most Sixes in World Cup History
Finishing with 43 sixes in World Cup play, Maxwell ranks third behind power hitters Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle. He also surpassed fellow Australian David Warner to become Australia’s leading six-hitter in World Cup matches.

7. Second Most Sixes for Australia in ODIs
Maxwell’s 155 sixes in ODIs rank him second among Australians, trailing only Ricky Ponting’s 159 sixes.

As Maxwell closes this chapter of his career, his aggressive batting, sharp fielding, and handy off-spin will be fondly remembered by cricket fans worldwide. While he steps away from ODIs, many expect Maxwell to continue making an impact in T20 and Test cricket.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ve Also Banged A Lot Of Tables…’ Gukesh Reflects On Beating Carlsen In Norway Chess

Filed under

Glenn Maxwell Glenn Maxwell retirement

newsx

Rise Of Covid In India Claims 4 Lives In Last 24 Hours
newsx

Three Bodies Recovered After Landslide In North Sikkim’s Chatten; Search For Missing Continues
Prime Minister Narendra M

Paraguay President Santiago Pena Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Holds Talks With PM Modi At...
In a major move to enhanc

Finland To Open New Honorary Consulate In Gujarat To Boost Bilateral Ties
Australia’s dynamic all

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell Retires From ODIs: Here Are The Iconic Records He Set
newsx

JEE Advanced 2025 AIR 1 Rajit Gupta Opens Up On His Success: “Thanks To Our...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rise Of Covid In India Claims 4 Lives In Last 24 Hours

Rise Of Covid In India Claims 4 Lives In Last 24 Hours

Three Bodies Recovered After Landslide In North Sikkim’s Chatten; Search For Missing Continues

Three Bodies Recovered After Landslide In North Sikkim’s Chatten; Search For Missing Continues

Paraguay President Santiago Pena Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Holds Talks With PM Modi At Hyderabad House

Paraguay President Santiago Pena Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Holds Talks With PM Modi At...

Finland To Open New Honorary Consulate In Gujarat To Boost Bilateral Ties

Finland To Open New Honorary Consulate In Gujarat To Boost Bilateral Ties

JEE Advanced 2025 AIR 1 Rajit Gupta Opens Up On His Success: “Thanks To Our coaching institute And My Parents” | Watch Video

JEE Advanced 2025 AIR 1 Rajit Gupta Opens Up On His Success: “Thanks To Our...

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts New Look For Film ‘King’; Fans Go Wild Over Tattooed Avatar

Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts New Look For Film ‘King’; Fans Go Wild Over Tattooed Avatar

Why Did Kangana Ranaut Draw Similarities Between West Bengal And North Korea ?

Why Did Kangana Ranaut Draw Similarities Between West Bengal And North Korea ?

Jackie Chan Discovered That His Father Was A Spy At The Age Of 40: Chan’s Secret Legacy

Jackie Chan Discovered That His Father Was A Spy At The Age Of 40: Chan’s

Tamil Director Vikram Sugumaran Passes Away At 47 After Cardiac Arrest; Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Tamil Director Vikram Sugumaran Passes Away At 47 After Cardiac Arrest; Tamil Film Industry Mourns

K-Drama Star Park Bo-gum Stuns Fans With Fierce Transformation in ‘Good Boy’ Premiere

K-Drama Star Park Bo-gum Stuns Fans With Fierce Transformation in ‘Good Boy’ Premiere

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth