Australia’s Glenn Maxwell Retires From ODIs: Here Are The Iconic Records He Set

From setting the highest individual score in an ODI run chase to smashing the fastest century for Australia, Maxwell leaves the format with a legacy that cements his place among the greats of the game.

Australia’s dynamic all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has officially announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) with immediate effect.

Australia’s dynamic all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has officially announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) with immediate effect. Revealing the decision on the Final Word Podcast, Maxwell cited the physical demands of the format as a key reason for stepping away. The 34-year-old leaves behind an impressive legacy filled with remarkable records and unforgettable performances in the ODI arena.

Since making his ODI debut in 2012, Maxwell played 149 matches for Australia, amassing 3,990 runs at a healthy average of 33.81 and a strike rate of 126.70. He scored four centuries and 23 half-centuries, showcasing his explosive batting style that consistently energized the Australian lineup. Maxwell also boasts two ICC World Cup titles, the most recent being the 2023 World Cup held in India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here’s a rundown of the standout records and milestones Maxwell achieved during his ODI career:

1. Highest Individual Score in an ODI Run Chase

Maxwell’s unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup stands as the highest individual score by any batsman during a run chase in ODI history. This innings also made him the first Australian to hit a double century in the format.

2. Fastest ODI Century for Australia

In the same World Cup tournament, Maxwell smashed a lightning-fast century off just 40 balls against the Netherlands at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, setting the record for the fastest ODI hundred by an Australian.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

3. Highest Career Strike Rate (Among 100+ ODIs)

With a career strike rate of 126.70, Maxwell holds the highest strike rate globally for players with 100 or more ODI appearances. Only West Indies’ Andre Russell surpasses him in strike rate overall, but Russell has played fewer matches.

4. Most World Cup Centuries While Batting at No. 5 or Below

Maxwell scored three centuries in World Cup matches batting at number 5 or lower, a record for the most centuries at this position in the tournament’s history.

5. Second Fastest Double Century in ODIs

His double century against Afghanistan came off just 128 balls, making it the second-fastest double hundred in ODI cricket, behind Ishan Kishan’s 126-ball effort in 2022.

6. Third Most Sixes in World Cup History

Finishing with 43 sixes in World Cup play, Maxwell ranks third behind power hitters Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle. He also surpassed fellow Australian David Warner to become Australia’s leading six-hitter in World Cup matches.

7. Second Most Sixes for Australia in ODIs

Maxwell’s 155 sixes in ODIs rank him second among Australians, trailing only Ricky Ponting’s 159 sixes.

As Maxwell closes this chapter of his career, his aggressive batting, sharp fielding, and handy off-spin will be fondly remembered by cricket fans worldwide. While he steps away from ODIs, many expect Maxwell to continue making an impact in T20 and Test cricket.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ve Also Banged A Lot Of Tables…’ Gukesh Reflects On Beating Carlsen In Norway Chess