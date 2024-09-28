Australia’s Skipper Lauds Liam Livingstone After Loss To England

Following his side’s 186-run loss to England, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh lauded English all-rounder Liam Livingstone for playing a “gem of an innings”.

Skipper Harry Brook and Livingstone’s fireworks with the bat, including the latter looting 28 runs off Mitchell Starc’s final over in the 39-over-per-side game, followed by a fine show by England pacers, helped the Three Lions level the series 2-2 and set up an exciting decider clash at Bristol.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Marsh said admitted that England put his team under a lot of pressure and outplayed them.

“Fair play to England, they put us under a lot of pressure. They completely outplayed us. Probably a bit above-par, Liam Livingstone played a gem of an innings. In a run-chase like that, you need one or two big partnerships. England bowled really well, we lost wickets continuously. That is cricket. It is going to be a great experience (final ODI), we obviously would have liked to wrap up the series in the last couple of games. England have come back really strongly, we go to Bristol, excited for the opportunity,” he added.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to field.

England started off with a fine 48-run opening stand between Phil Salt (22 in 27 balls, with three fours) and Ben Duckett. After a brief stumble, skipper Harry Brook recorded a 79-run partnership with Duckett (63 in 62 balls, with six fours and a six) and a 75-run partnership with Jamie Smith (39 in 28 balls, with a four and two sixes). Brook missed out on a well-deserved second-successive ODI ton, scoring 87 in 58 balls, with 11 fours and a six.

Liam Livingstone (62* in 27 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) provided some brilliant finishing touches, smashing Mitchell Starc for 28 runs as England scored 312/5 in their 39 overs.

Adam Zampa (2/66) was the pick of the bowlers. Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, openers Travis Head (34 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Marsh (28 in 34 balls, with two fours and a six) provided a fine start with a 68-run stand. However, after their partnership was broken, it was all downhill for Australia who was skittled out for 126 in 24.4 overs, thanks to brilliant spells from Matthew Potts (4/38) and Brydon Carse (3/36). England levelled the five-match series 2-2 with a 186-run win.

Brook secured the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

(With inputs from ANI)