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Home > Sports News > Australia’s WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Check What Baggy Greens Need to Reach Summit Clash After Defeat to Bangladesh

Australia’s WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Check What Baggy Greens Need to Reach Summit Clash After Defeat to Bangladesh

Australia remain at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table despite suffering a historic nine-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test in Darwin on Sunday (Aug 16). The result reduced Australia's points percentage from 87.50 to 77.78 percent and significantly tightened the race for a place in the WTC final. With 13 matches still remaining in the 2025-27 cycle, the Baggy Greens will need to maintain a strong run in their remaining fixtures to secure a spot in the summit clash.

Australia's WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Check What Baggy Greens Need to Reach Summit Clash After Defeat to Bangladesh
Australia's WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Check What Baggy Greens Need to Reach Summit Clash After Defeat to Bangladesh

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 15:01 IST

Australia’s WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Australia remain at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table despite suffering a historic nine-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test in Darwin on Sunday (Aug 16). The result reduced Australia’s points percentage from 87.50 to 77.78 percent and significantly tightened the race for a place in the WTC final. With 13 matches still remaining in the 2025-27 cycle, the Baggy Greens will need to maintain a strong run in their remaining fixtures to secure a spot in the summit clash.

Australia WTC 2025-27: Current Standings and Qualification Scenario

Australia have collected 84 points from 108 available points so far and suffered their second defeat of the current WTC cycle in Darwin. Although they remain first in the standings, their reduced PCT means their upcoming matches against Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and South Africa will be crucial in determining their qualification prospects.

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Australia’s Remaining WTC 2025-27 Fixtures

  • Bangladesh: 1 Test at home
  • India: 5 Tests at home
  • New Zealand: 4 Tests at home
  • South Africa: 3 Tests away

How Many Wins Does Australia Need To Qualify For WTC Final?

Australia’s qualification will depend on their results in the remaining 13 Tests as well as the performances of other contenders. Historically, a points percentage in the 60-65% range has often been enough to remain in contention for a top-two finish. However, Australia will want a considerably stronger finish to avoid depending on other teams.

  • 9 to 10 Wins: Around 75% to 80% PCT and guaranteed qualification regardless of other results.
  • 8 Wins: Around 68.5% PCT and a very strong position to qualify for the WTC final.
  • 6 Wins + 1 Draw: Around 60% PCT, which would leave Australia vulnerable to the results of South Africa and New Zealand.

Australia’s WTC Final Qualification Challenge

Australia’s biggest challenge will come against India, with five Tests scheduled away from home. They also face four Tests against New Zealand and three against South Africa, while their remaining Test against Bangladesh will be played at home. The defeat to Bangladesh has reduced their margin for error, making every result in the remaining matches increasingly important.

Can Australia Still Reach The WTC Final?

Yes, Australia remain in a strong position to reach the WTC final despite their defeat to Bangladesh. They are still top of the points table with a 77.78% PCT, but the loss means they cannot afford an extended run of poor results. Winning at least eight of their remaining 13 Tests would put Australia in a very strong position, while nine or more victories would provide a much greater degree of certainty.

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Australia’s WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Check What Baggy Greens Need to Reach Summit Clash After Defeat to Bangladesh
Australia’s WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Check What Baggy Greens Need to Reach Summit Clash After Defeat to Bangladesh
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