Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Avesh Khan Back In Action: LSG Aim To Counter SRH’s Power-Hitters

Avesh Khan Back In Action: LSG Aim To Counter SRH’s Power-Hitters

Skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first, making a strategic change by bringing in Avesh for spinner Shahbaz Ahmed.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) received a major boost as pacer Avesh Khan returned to their playing XI for their second match of IPL 2025 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first, making a strategic change by bringing in Avesh for spinner Shahbaz Ahmed.

Pant’s decision to bowl first was met with roaring cheers from the Hyderabad crowd, eager to see their explosive batting lineup in action. The SRH top order, featuring the hard-hitting duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, has been a dominant force in recent seasons, twice registering some of the highest first-innings totals in IPL history.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the challenge, Pant remained confident in LSG’s ability to chase any total set by SRH. “We will bowl first,” Pant told Cricbuzz. “The plan is to get them out early and chase the target. The team combination suits bowling first. We have the batting to chase down any score. The only change is Avesh coming in for Shahbaz. We are ready to take on any total.”

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI:

Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Impact Players: Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (C), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Players: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder

On the other side, SRH captain Pat Cummins welcomed the chance to bat first, showing no concerns about the decision. “It doesn’t change our approach; we always play positive cricket. Even if we go for 10 or 11 runs an over, that can be match-winning some days. We aim to win as a team and perform well as a bowling unit,” Cummins said.

With SRH’s high-scoring prowess and LSG’s strategic bowling change, speculations have already begun about the possibility of the first-ever 300-run total in IPL history. LSG will rely on Avesh, who has previously taken a four-wicket haul against SRH, to contain the damage and give them a fighting chance in the chase.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kavya Maran? Meet The Owner Of IPL 2025’s Most Destructive Team, SRH

Filed under

Avesh Khan Lsg vs srh

newsx

IPL 2025 Sensation: Who Is Prince Yadav, The LSG Pacer Who Destroyed Travis Head’s Stumps?
newsx

Big Setback For Team India! Rohit Sharma To Miss England Test Series – Here’s Why!
Shardul Thakur

The Rise Of Shardul Thakur: From Being Unsold In IPL Mega Auction 2025 To Becoming...
Shreyas Talpade has lande

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:...
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Awards $1 Million to Wisconsin Voter Amid Supreme Court Race
Ukrainian President Volod

Zelenskyy Makes A Bold Claim, Says ‘Putin Will Die Soon,’ Adds Everything Will Be Over
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IPL 2025 Sensation: Who Is Prince Yadav, The LSG Pacer Who Destroyed Travis Head’s Stumps?

IPL 2025 Sensation: Who Is Prince Yadav, The LSG Pacer Who Destroyed Travis Head’s Stumps?

Big Setback For Team India! Rohit Sharma To Miss England Test Series – Here’s Why!

Big Setback For Team India! Rohit Sharma To Miss England Test Series – Here’s Why!

The Rise Of Shardul Thakur: From Being Unsold In IPL Mega Auction 2025 To Becoming LSG’s Main Bowler

The Rise Of Shardul Thakur: From Being Unsold In IPL Mega Auction 2025 To Becoming...

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:...

Elon Musk Awards $1 Million to Wisconsin Voter Amid Supreme Court Race

Elon Musk Awards $1 Million to Wisconsin Voter Amid Supreme Court Race

Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?