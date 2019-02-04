Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of the Indian team has said to have the fastest hands in terms of wicketkeeping and dismissing batsmen. In India's last match against New Zealand on Sunday, he dismissed James Neesham at a very crucial stage of the match and led India to victory.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will turn 38 in the coming July, still doesn’t cease to impress with his stellar performances with the gloves behind the wicket. Although in the twilight of his career, the former Indian skipper displayed his lightning-quick reactions behind the wicket on February 3, Sunday, during the fifth and final ODI match against New Zealand. He stumped James Neesham in a swift fashion on a spinning Yuzvendra Chahal’s delivery and drew praises from sport’s apex body International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC on Monday posted a tweet about MS Dhoni on its official Twitter handle which read: “Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps!”

Actually, Yoko Ono, widow of The Beatles’ lead singer John Lennon, had initially tweeted: “Give us some advice that will make our lives heal and shine.” Her tweet became a sensation on social media drawing an enormous amount of response on it. The ICC also followed suit and replied to the tweet saying: “Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps!”

Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps! https://t.co/RoUp4iMpX6 — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2019

The ICC was lauding MS Dhoni on his lethal work behind the wickets against New Zealand batsmen in the fifth and final ODI of the recently concluded series that India won 4-1.

During the 37th over of New Zealand’s innings, Yuzvendra Chahal was in action with his brilliant balling skills and one of his deliveries skipped past James Neesham. Dhoni who was keeping the wicket did not waste a second and punished Neesham who had come out of the crease to play Chahal’s delivery and failed to read it.

The square leg umpire was unable to take a decision so he forwarded it too the third umpire and the third umpire declared it out as the batsman was at a distance from the crease. Dhoni made an important dismissal at a very crucial stage in the match as it helped Team India win the series by 4-1 against New Zealand.

