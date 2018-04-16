During the Chennai Super Kings-Kings XI Punjab game at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday, MS Dhoni's adorable daughter Ziva Dhoni wanted to hug her daddy as he was in pain while he played one of his best innings. Mahi took to his Instagram account to share the adorable video in which Ziva is seen in the stands on Sunday and she wanted to hug her father while he was batting for CSK.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s adorable little daughter Ziva is a complete bundle of joy and cuteness. The baby girl has always been in news for her cute pictures and videos with her parents—MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni. The little cupcake is also seen cheering for her daddy’s team Chennai Super Kings in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and her pictures while she is cheering for the captain cool have gone viral on social media in no time. Recently, the latest video of Ziva in which the babydoll wants to give a hug to her daddy during a match has taken the internet by storm.

Mahi took to his Instagram account to share the adorable video in which Ziva is seen in the stands on Sunday and she wanted to hug her father while he was batting for CSK. In the video, Ziva is adorably asking someone to ask Dhoni to leave the field and come to the stands as she wants to hug her papa. Dhoni played a stunning inning of 79 runs and remained unbeaten for CSK. But this was not enough as Chennai lost the game by four runs against Kings XI.

It was all during the Chennai Super Kings-Kings XI Punjab game at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday, when the little cupcake wanted to hug her father as the match was getting intense. Probably if he would have come to hug his little darling daughter he might have won the match as it was such a close finish yesterday. If only!

