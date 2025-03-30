Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
  Axar Patel Discloses The Thought Process Behind Starc's Match-Winning Spell Against SRH

Axar Patel Discloses The Thought Process Behind Starc’s Match-Winning Spell Against SRH

Axar, who has been enjoying his stint as DC’s skipper, emphasized the importance of taking suggestions from teammates and staying focused.

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a commanding seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025, with Mitchell Starc’s sensational five-wicket haul (5/35) proving to be the game-changer. Captain Axar Patel revealed that the decision to extend Starc’s spell in the power-play was instrumental in dismantling SRH’s batting lineup.

Starc, who varied his pace effectively, picked up three crucial wickets in the power-play, including the dangerous Travis Head, leaving SRH struggling at 37/4. His dominance continued in the death overs, where he bagged two more wickets, restricting SRH to 163 in 18.4 overs. This was Starc’s first-ever five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

Axar Patel’s Tactical Move

Speaking after the match, Axar explained why he handed Starc a third consecutive over in the power-play. “The plan was initially to give Starc two overs upfront and two at the end, but he was in great rhythm. So, I decided to give him an extra over, and he delivered by picking up a crucial wicket,” Axar said.

Axar, who has been enjoying his stint as DC’s skipper, emphasized the importance of taking suggestions from teammates and staying focused. “I have said before that I will lead the team in my own way. With 10 strong teams competing, no match can be taken lightly. We need to focus on our plans and processes, and today, we executed them well.”

With two consecutive home wins in Visakhapatnam, DC has gained momentum before returning to their primary home venue, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, by mid-April. “We have been playing at Kotla for years, so we will stick to similar plans but assess conditions once we get there,” Axar added.

SRH Captain Pat Cummins Reflects on Defeat

Following SRH’s second consecutive loss, captain Pat Cummins acknowledged the team’s shortcomings. “We didn’t get going and couldn’t post a competitive total. A few wrong shots and some unfortunate dismissals cost us. We’ll have to analyze and improve our performance in the upcoming matches.” With this win, DC has strengthened its position in IPL 2025, while SRH needs to regroup and find solutions to bounce back in the tournament.

Filed under

Axar Patel Mitchell Starc

