Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
Ayush Badoni’s Crucial Knock Ends As Trent Boult Strikes In IPL 2025 Clash

Ayush Badoni's fluent 35-run knock ended after Trent Boult's breakthrough, leaving LSG struggling at 135/5 in IPL 2025 as middle-order issues resurface.

Ayush Badoni's Crucial Knock Ends As Trent Boult Strikes In IPL 2025 Clash


Ayush Badoni seemed set to anchor Lucknow Super Giants’ innings with a stylish knock during their IPL 2025 fixture. However, a smart spell by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult ended his momentum at a critical stage.

Badoni, batting with flair and aggression, scored 35 runs off just 22 balls, hitting 2 fours and 2 sixes at an impressive strike rate of 159.09. His innings was helping LSG rebuild after early setbacks until disaster struck in the 15th over.

Trent Boult Delivers at the Right Moment

On the second ball of the 15th over (14.2), Trent Boult executed a cleverly angled delivery, tempting Badoni into an aggressive shot. Mistiming the hit, Badoni sent the ball high into the air, and Will Jacks completed a safe catch.

This breakthrough marked Boult’s second wicket of the match and left Lucknow Super Giants reeling at 135/5, just when they were eyeing a strong finish.

Ayush Badoni’s Importance in LSG’s Middle Order

Despite the disappointing dismissal, Ayush Badoni once again showed his rising value in LSG’s middle order. Known for rotating the strike and finding boundaries under pressure, the 24-year-old continues to evolve into one of the team’s key finishers.

His quickfire 35 added crucial runs during a tough phase, underlining his ability to adapt to match situations and provide stability when needed.

LSG’s Middle-Order Troubles Continue

After Badoni’s exit, Lucknow’s scoring rate dipped sharply, exposing the team’s persistent middle-order issues. The lack of solid lower-order partnerships has hurt LSG throughout IPL 2025, and with the playoffs approaching, these concerns have become more urgent.

The dismissal of a well-set Ayush Badoni proved to be the turning point that stalled LSG’s charge toward a competitive total.

Looking Ahead: Badoni’s Role Key for LSG

As IPL 2025 heads into its decisive phase, Ayush Badoni’s continued growth will be crucial for Lucknow Super Giants. Although this match didn’t end as LSG hoped, Badoni’s impactful innings offered a glimpse of his increasing importance.

Attention now turns to upcoming fixtures where Badoni will look to convert good starts into match-winning performances and strengthen LSG’s playoff ambitions.

