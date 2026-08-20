Ayush Shetty vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 16 Clash?

Ayush Shetty vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming Details: Following a remarkable performance at the BWF World Championships, Indian star Ayush Shetty hopes to extend his success further when he faces the 11th seed from Indonesia, Alwi Farhan, in the men’s singles Round of 16 in New Delhi on Thursday, August 20.

Fans can catch the exciting showdown at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where play is slated for Court 1 around 12:50 PM IST. Note, though, that the exact time may vary based on the completion of matches played earlier.

Ayush Shetty vs Alwi Farhan Preview

The Indian player Ayush was very confident and upbeat going into his quarterfinal match after having achieved one of the most impressive upsets of the tournament in his first-round game. Ayush has been a great revelation for the Indian badminton fans. Shetty defeated defending champion and world-ranked number one Shi Yu Qi from China in the first round to make a big statement on the court.

In his next game, he went on to defeat Sri Lanka’s Dumindu Abeywickrama in the Round of 32. The Indonesian Alwi Farhan, 11th seeded and the 2023 World Junior winner, got his way through by a very impressive performance against Finland’s Joakim Oldorff in the second round, who was defeated 21 – 12, 21 – 9.

The fact that the two young players are extremely talented means that they should be capable of a hard-fought game. Ayush might enjoy the advantage of a home crowd. Then again, Farhan has the experience of international play, which will make him a very challenging adversary.

Ayush Shetty’s Journey So Far at the BWF World Championships

Ayush Shetty has made a great debut at the BWF World Championships that was full of surprise factors for fans of the badminton sport. The first match was with the top seed Shi Yu Qi, a player that Ayush Shetty took down in a 3-game finish, and because of this, knocked out the former champion. Afterwards, he continued his good form against Abeywickrama. Shetty was leading the whole game and managed to get a 21-8 first-game victory, and the second game ended up with 21-10 in favour of Ayush Shetty, who is quite an attacking-type of player.

With two wins, the young Indian shuttler made it to the Round of 16 at the World Badminton Tournament for the very first time.

Ayush Shetty vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming Details

In India, fans can watch the Ayush Shetty vs Alwi Farhan live telecast on Star Sports, with coverage listed on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 SD and Star Sports 1. The match will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Also Read: BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty Lead India’s Round of 16 Challenge in New Delhi