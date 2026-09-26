Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026: Formula One Guide, Check – Who Starts at Pole, Timings, Drivers, Live Streaming And TV Channel in India, UK, US

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Formula One Guide: Formula 1 heads to Baku on Saturday (Sep 26) for the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with George Russell starting from pole position after dominating qualifying. Charles Leclerc will join him on the front row, while Oscar Piastri starts third for McLaren. Lewis Hamilton will begin sixth, while Max Verstappen starts eighth. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli faces a difficult afternoon after crashing into the Turn 1 barriers during Q1 and qualifying 16th. Here is everything you need to know about the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, including the pole position, race timings and live streaming and TV details in India, the UK and the US.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Race Details

Race: 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Date: Saturday (Sep 26), 2026

Saturday (Sep 26), 2026 Venue: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan Race Start Time: 4:30 PM IST (3:00 PM AZT)

Who Starts on Pole at Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026?

George Russell will start the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position. The Mercedes driver produced a dominant qualifying performance to secure his fifth pole of the season, finishing more than eight-tenths of a second ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Who Starts on the Front Row at Azerbaijan GP 2026?

George Russell will start from pole, with Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row. Oscar Piastri will start third for McLaren, followed by Isack Hadjar and Lando Norris.

Where Does Kimi Antonelli Start at Azerbaijan GP 2026?

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from 16th on the grid. The Mercedes driver crashed into the Turn 1 barriers during Q1 and damaged the front-left suspension of his car. Although he had already set a time fast enough to progress, he could not continue qualifying.

Where Does Lewis Hamilton Start at Azerbaijan GP 2026?

Lewis Hamilton will start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from sixth position. Pierre Gasly will start seventh, while Max Verstappen will begin the race from eighth after experiencing difficulties during qualifying.

What Time Does Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Start in India?

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start at 4:30 PM IST on Saturday (Sep 26). The race is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM local time in Baku.

What Time Does Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Start in UK?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start at 12:00 PM BST on Saturday (Sep 26).

What Time Does Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Start in USA?

For viewers in the United States, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will begin at 7:00 AM ET on Saturday (Sep 26).

Where to Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Live on TV in India?

There will be no television broadcast of the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in India.

How to Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live on the FanCode app and the official Formula 1 app.

Where to Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 in UK and USA?

In the UK, Sky Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of Formula 1 in 2026, with live coverage also available through Sky Go and NOW. In the US, Apple TV is the primary Formula 1 broadcast partner for the 2026 season, while F1 TV remains the championship’s global subscription streaming service.