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Home > Sports News > B Sai Sudharsan Injury Update: Will India Batter Travel With The Squad To Sri Lanka? Latest Report Raises Concerns

B Sai Sudharsan Injury Update: Will India Batter Travel With The Squad To Sri Lanka? Latest Report Raises Concerns

Team India's injury woes seem to be never-ending as there are some concerns over whether B Sai Sudharsan will travel with the team to Sri Lanka for the upcoming two-Test series.

B Sai Sudharsan Injury Update: Will India Batter Travel With The Squad To Sri Lanka? Latest Report Raises Concerns. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
B Sai Sudharsan Injury Update: Will India Batter Travel With The Squad To Sri Lanka? Latest Report Raises Concerns. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 22:23 IST

India vs Sri Lanka Team India’s injury woes seem to be never-ending as there are some concerns over whether B Sai Sudharsan will travel with the team to Sri Lanka for the upcoming two-Test series. Jasprit Bumrah getting ruled out was a massive blow in itself, while Sai Sudharsan was also initially selected, pending fitness clearance. Is the left-handed batter fit to play in the crucial two-Test series?

India vs Sri Lanka: Is B Sai Sudharsan fit for the Test series?

According to Cricbuzz, it is not entirely clear whether the 24-year-old will be travelling with the team on August 4, Tuesday or will join the side later this week. Nevertheless, the fitness concerns regarding the southpaw have been allayed as he has likely completed a successful recovery period following a minor toe/knee niggle and resumed batting at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. Thus, he is most likely fit and is primed to bat at No.3 in the series. It is expected that Sai Sudharsan will travel with the squad itself on Tuesday.

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The Chennai-born cricketer pressed his case for the two-Test series by scoring centuries in both the unofficial red-ball games against Sri Lanka contested last month at the Galle International Stadium. It will also be the venue for the first Test between the two sides, beginning on August 15, Saturday. The second Test begins at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on August 23.

As for Bumrah’s replacement, the BCCI has named the uncapped Auqib Nabi in the squad. India’s last WTC-centric Test was in November 2025, hosting South Africa for a two-game series and shockingly lost both, marking an incredibly low point in their history.

What is Team India’s current standing in the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship?

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and co. are currently placed 5th in the WTC points table, with four wins and as many defeats along with a draw in five games. While a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka will be a confidence-booster, the two-time WTC finalists need seven wins out of their remaining nine Tests to have a shot at reaching the final at The Oval.

Apart from Sri Lanka, they have Tests remaining against New Zealand and Australia. India had faced New Zealand in the 2021 WTC final and locked horns against Australia in 2023 but lost both. With the likes of Australia, South Africa and New Zealand capturing the Top 3 spots in the latest WTC standings, India again have plenty of catching up to do.

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B Sai Sudharsan Injury Update: Will India Batter Travel With The Squad To Sri Lanka? Latest Report Raises Concerns
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B Sai Sudharsan Injury Update: Will India Batter Travel With The Squad To Sri Lanka? Latest Report Raises Concerns
B Sai Sudharsan Injury Update: Will India Batter Travel With The Squad To Sri Lanka? Latest Report Raises Concerns
B Sai Sudharsan Injury Update: Will India Batter Travel With The Squad To Sri Lanka? Latest Report Raises Concerns
B Sai Sudharsan Injury Update: Will India Batter Travel With The Squad To Sri Lanka? Latest Report Raises Concerns

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