Babar Azam All Set For Pakistan T20I Captaincy Return? PCB Mulls Replacing Salman Ali Agha: Report

Elegant top-order batter Babar Azam could be set for another prominent stint as Pakistan’s T20I captain. Emerging reports strongly suggest that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is actively considering restoring the prolific run-scorer to the leadership role ahead of the national team’s upcoming international assignments.

According to a comprehensive report published by the prominent Pakistani media outlet Daily Ausaf, the apex board is currently weighing a definitive leadership change in the shortest format. This tactical consideration follows an extensive administrative assessment of the national team’s recent underwhelming T20I performances. If the strategic move is officially approved, Babar is heavily expected to replace all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, who has been steering the side during a highly experimental transition phase.

A Return to Familiar Territory

The monumental development comes shortly after Babar successfully regained Pakistan’s Test captaincy for upcoming assignments. This serves as a strong indicator that the board may once again be placing its institutional faith in one of the country’s most experienced and decorated leaders across international formats.

While no official confirmation or formal press brief has been issued by the PCB hierarchy just yet, the report highlights that Babar has confidently emerged as the leading candidate to take charge of the T20I side once again. The board is eager to stabilize the leadership axis as Pakistan begins intense technical preparations for upcoming bilateral fixtures and future marquee ICC events.

Proven T20I Leadership Track Record

Babar previously captained Pakistan across all three formats and enjoyed considerable tactical success, specifically in Twenty20 Internationals. Under his sharp stewardship, the Men in Green enjoyed a stellar run in global events, famously reaching the semi-finals of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup before finishing as proud runners-up to England in the 2022 edition in Australia. Furthermore, he recorded one of the absolute best winning percentages among all historical Pakistani T20I captains during his previous tenure.

Salman Agha’s Continuing Future Role

Incumbent skipper Salman Ali Agha is firmly expected to remain an integral part of Pakistan’s long-term tactical plans, even if the captaincy officially changes hands in the coming weeks. The Daily Ausaf report explicitly indicates that the PCB continues to highly value his robust, multi-dimensional role as a senior all-rounder within the playing squad.

Babar remains one of Pakistan’s most dependable and technically sound batters in white-ball cricket. Ultimately, his immense top-level experience, proven leadership credentials, and deep familiarity with the unrelenting demands of international captaincy are believed to be the primary factors heavily influencing the board’s modern thinking.

The report concluded that an official announcement is expected only after the PCB completes its internal discussions and finalizes the squad for Pakistan’s next scheduled T20I series. Until then, the cricket board has chosen not to comment publicly on the ongoing speculation.