LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Babar Azam All Set For Pakistan T20I Captaincy Return? PCB Mulls Replacing Salman Ali Agha: Report

Babar Azam All Set For Pakistan T20I Captaincy Return? PCB Mulls Replacing Salman Ali Agha: Report

Will there be a leadership shake-up in Pakistan's white-ball cricket? Get the latest details on speculation surrounding a potential shift in the T20I squad captaincy ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

Babar Azam Set For Pakistan T20I Captaincy? Return PCB Mulls Replacing Salman Ali Agha: Report. Photo X
Babar Azam Set For Pakistan T20I Captaincy? Return PCB Mulls Replacing Salman Ali Agha: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 20:55 IST

Elegant top-order batter Babar Azam could be set for another prominent stint as Pakistan’s T20I captain. Emerging reports strongly suggest that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is actively considering restoring the prolific run-scorer to the leadership role ahead of the national team’s upcoming international assignments.

According to a comprehensive report published by the prominent Pakistani media outlet Daily Ausaf, the apex board is currently weighing a definitive leadership change in the shortest format. This tactical consideration follows an extensive administrative assessment of the national team’s recent underwhelming T20I performances. If the strategic move is officially approved, Babar is heavily expected to replace all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, who has been steering the side during a highly experimental transition phase.

You Might Be Interested In

A Return to Familiar Territory

The monumental development comes shortly after Babar successfully regained Pakistan’s Test captaincy for upcoming assignments. This serves as a strong indicator that the board may once again be placing its institutional faith in one of the country’s most experienced and decorated leaders across international formats.

While no official confirmation or formal press brief has been issued by the PCB hierarchy just yet, the report highlights that Babar has confidently emerged as the leading candidate to take charge of the T20I side once again. The board is eager to stabilize the leadership axis as Pakistan begins intense technical preparations for upcoming bilateral fixtures and future marquee ICC events.

Proven T20I Leadership Track Record

Babar previously captained Pakistan across all three formats and enjoyed considerable tactical success, specifically in Twenty20 Internationals. Under his sharp stewardship, the Men in Green enjoyed a stellar run in global events, famously reaching the semi-finals of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup before finishing as proud runners-up to England in the 2022 edition in Australia. Furthermore, he recorded one of the absolute best winning percentages among all historical Pakistani T20I captains during his previous tenure.

Salman Agha’s Continuing Future Role

Incumbent skipper Salman Ali Agha is firmly expected to remain an integral part of Pakistan’s long-term tactical plans, even if the captaincy officially changes hands in the coming weeks. The Daily Ausaf report explicitly indicates that the PCB continues to highly value his robust, multi-dimensional role as a senior all-rounder within the playing squad.

Babar remains one of Pakistan’s most dependable and technically sound batters in white-ball cricket. Ultimately, his immense top-level experience, proven leadership credentials, and deep familiarity with the unrelenting demands of international captaincy are believed to be the primary factors heavily influencing the board’s modern thinking.

The report concluded that an official announcement is expected only after the PCB completes its internal discussions and finalizes the squad for Pakistan’s next scheduled T20I series. Until then, the cricket board has chosen not to comment publicly on the ongoing speculation. 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Babar Azam All Set For Pakistan T20I Captaincy Return? PCB Mulls Replacing Salman Ali Agha: Report
Tags: babar azam t20i captaincy returndaily ausaf babar azam captainPakistan cricket team newsPCBpcb captaincy changesalman ali agha replaced

RELATED News

When Will Mohsin Naqvi Hand Over Asia Cup 2025 Trophy to Team India? BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Shares Fresh Update

MS Dhoni Mobbed by Fans Outside Trent Bridge on 45th Birthday as ‘Thala’ Arrives to Support India vs England | WATCH VIDEO

Sourav Ganguly’s First Reaction Goes Viral After Rajkummar Rao’s First Look in ‘Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story’ is Unveiled

Sanju Samson’s ‘Unhappy’ Reaction Goes Viral During India’s 125-Run Defeat vs England in 3rd T20I, Fans Say ‘He Deserved Better’ | WATCH

Why Did Egypt Coach Hossam Hassan Cross His Arms To Make An ‘X’ Symbol During Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Match? Here’s Why

LATEST NEWS

US Murder Case: What Prompted an Indian Engineer to Kill His Wife? Shocking Motive Inside

Will Iran War Restart? Trump Warns Of Fresh Strikes Tonight After Iranian Retaliation

Shailesh Lodha’s Daughter Swara Marries In Jodhpur; Fans Wonder Why TMKOC Cast Stayed Away

Why Has Maharashtra Made Marathi Mandatory For Taxi, Auto Drivers To Get A Licence?

48 Hours, Rs 35 Crore: How UP Vigilance Recovers 13 Kg Gold, Rs 1.62 Crore Cash From Retired ARTO Lalit Kumar’s Home

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Couple’s Rare Madagascar Ruby Rings Took 256 Hours To Craft

Acclaimed Actress Shanthi Priya Unveils Shadow of the Serpent Fort by Author Arti Chavan at Grand Mumbai Launch event held at Title Waves

Achint Kaur and Rajeshwar headline supernatural thriller ‘God of Death to premiere on Pocket Films on July 8

CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip Released: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

Sparx Launches Chunky Sole Sandals, Bringing Fashion-First Comfort to Everyday Style

Babar Azam All Set For Pakistan T20I Captaincy Return? PCB Mulls Replacing Salman Ali Agha: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Babar Azam All Set For Pakistan T20I Captaincy Return? PCB Mulls Replacing Salman Ali Agha: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Babar Azam All Set For Pakistan T20I Captaincy Return? PCB Mulls Replacing Salman Ali Agha: Report
Babar Azam All Set For Pakistan T20I Captaincy Return? PCB Mulls Replacing Salman Ali Agha: Report
Babar Azam All Set For Pakistan T20I Captaincy Return? PCB Mulls Replacing Salman Ali Agha: Report
Babar Azam All Set For Pakistan T20I Captaincy Return? PCB Mulls Replacing Salman Ali Agha: Report

QUICK LINKS