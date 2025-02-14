Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Babar Azam Breaks Asian Record, Beats Virat Kohli To Fastest 6,000 ODI Runs; Says, ‘Stop Calling Me King’

Babar Azam becomes the joint-fastest batter to 6,000 ODI runs, equaling Hashim Amla’s record. The Pakistan captain urges media to stop calling him “King.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Babar Azam Breaks Asian Record, Beats Virat Kohli To Fastest 6,000 ODI Runs; Says, ‘Stop Calling Me King’


Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has etched his name in cricket history by becoming the joint-fastest player to surpass 6,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The milestone was achieved during the Tri-Series final against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The 30-year-old brought up the landmark in his 123rd innings, matching South African great Hashim Amla’s record. He now holds the distinction of being the fastest Asian batter to reach 6,000 ODI runs, surpassing Virat Kohli (136 innings), Kane Williamson (139 innings), and David Warner (139 innings).

Babar Azam’s Struggles in the Tri-Series Final

Despite achieving this significant milestone, Babar Azam’s form has been inconsistent in the ongoing Tri-Nation series against New Zealand and South Africa. Before the final, he had scores of 10 and 23 in his last two innings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the title match, Babar looked poised for a big score but was dismissed after scoring 29 runs off 34 balls. His last century in ODIs came against Nepal on August 30, 2023, where he smashed 151 runs off 131 balls.

With Saim Ayub ruled out of the tournament, Babar has also taken up the responsibility of opening the batting for Pakistan in the 50-over format.

‘Stop Calling Me King’ – Babar Azam’s Message to Journalists

Following Pakistan’s record chase against South Africa in the Tri-Nation series, Babar made an interesting request to the media. Speaking to journalists, he urged them to stop referring to him as ‘King’.

“Please stop calling me King. I am not King. I am not there yet. There are new roles for me now,” Babar stated.

He further added, “Whatever I have done before is in the past. Every match is a fresh challenge, and I must focus on the present and future.”

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy Campaign Begins on February 19

With the Champions Trophy 2025 approaching, Pakistan finds itself in Group A alongside India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. Their campaign will begin with a high-stakes match against New Zealand on February 19.

Babar Azam’s form will be crucial for Pakistan’s performance in the tournament as the team gears up for a challenging battle on home soil.

ALSO READ: Watch | Kusal Mendis Hits Stunning Century As Sri Lanka Dominates Australia In 2nd ODI

Filed under

Babar Azam Babar Azam 6000 ODI runs Pakistan vs New Zealand

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Invest Karnataka 2025 Concludes With ₹10.27 Lakh Cr. Commitments, Paving Way For Massive Growth: MB Patil

Invest Karnataka 2025 Concludes With ₹10.27 Lakh Cr. Commitments, Paving Way For Massive Growth: MB...

SP Leader Moves Supreme Court For Effective Implementation Of 1991 Places Of Worship Law

SP Leader Moves Supreme Court For Effective Implementation Of 1991 Places Of Worship Law

‘I Don’t Know’: Trump Unclear Why Elon Musk Met PM Narendra Modi

‘I Don’t Know’: Trump Unclear Why Elon Musk Met PM Narendra Modi

Kerala College Ragging: Senior Students Expelled, Investigation Underway

Kerala College Ragging: Senior Students Expelled, Investigation Underway

Disproportionate Assets Case: SC Junks Plea By Jayalalithaa Heir To Return Confiscated Assets

Disproportionate Assets Case: SC Junks Plea By Jayalalithaa Heir To Return Confiscated Assets

Entertainment

Captain America: Brave New World Twitter Review – Fans Praise Mackie Amid Mixed Reactions, Eyes $200M Box Office

Captain America: Brave New World Twitter Review – Fans Praise Mackie Amid Mixed Reactions, Eyes

Lalit Modi Gets Love Again On Valentine’s Day, Confirms Breakup With Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi Gets Love Again On Valentine’s Day, Confirms Breakup With Sushmita Sen

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Makes Her Solo Comeback With ‘AMORTAGE’, Shatters Records

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Makes Her Solo Comeback With ‘AMORTAGE’, Shatters Records

Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s Marilyn Monroe

Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s

Why Is Actor Vijay Getting Y Category Security? Thalapathy Will Now Be Guarded With CRPF Officers, Armed Personnel

Why Is Actor Vijay Getting Y Category Security? Thalapathy Will Now Be Guarded With CRPF

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox