Babar Azam Breaks Asian Record, Beats Virat Kohli To Fastest 6,000 ODI Runs; Says, ‘Stop Calling Me King’

Babar Azam becomes the joint-fastest batter to 6,000 ODI runs, equaling Hashim Amla’s record. The Pakistan captain urges media to stop calling him “King.”

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has etched his name in cricket history by becoming the joint-fastest player to surpass 6,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The milestone was achieved during the Tri-Series final against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

The 30-year-old brought up the landmark in his 123rd innings, matching South African great Hashim Amla’s record. He now holds the distinction of being the fastest Asian batter to reach 6,000 ODI runs, surpassing Virat Kohli (136 innings), Kane Williamson (139 innings), and David Warner (139 innings).

Babar Azam’s Struggles in the Tri-Series Final

Despite achieving this significant milestone, Babar Azam’s form has been inconsistent in the ongoing Tri-Nation series against New Zealand and South Africa. Before the final, he had scores of 10 and 23 in his last two innings.

In the title match, Babar looked poised for a big score but was dismissed after scoring 29 runs off 34 balls. His last century in ODIs came against Nepal on August 30, 2023, where he smashed 151 runs off 131 balls.

With Saim Ayub ruled out of the tournament, Babar has also taken up the responsibility of opening the batting for Pakistan in the 50-over format.

‘Stop Calling Me King’ – Babar Azam’s Message to Journalists

Following Pakistan’s record chase against South Africa in the Tri-Nation series, Babar made an interesting request to the media. Speaking to journalists, he urged them to stop referring to him as ‘King’.

“Please stop calling me King. I am not King. I am not there yet. There are new roles for me now,” Babar stated.

He further added, “Whatever I have done before is in the past. Every match is a fresh challenge, and I must focus on the present and future.”

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy Campaign Begins on February 19

With the Champions Trophy 2025 approaching, Pakistan finds itself in Group A alongside India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. Their campaign will begin with a high-stakes match against New Zealand on February 19.

Babar Azam’s form will be crucial for Pakistan’s performance in the tournament as the team gears up for a challenging battle on home soil.

