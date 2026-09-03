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Home > Sports News > Babar Azam Gifts Signed Bat to King Charles III Before England vs Pakistan 3rd Test | WATCH VIDEO

Babar Azam Gifts Signed Bat to King Charles III Before England vs Pakistan 3rd Test | WATCH VIDEO

Pakistan captain Babar Azam met King Charles III at Clarence House ahead of the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test and presented a bat signed by the entire Pakistan cricket team. The viral interaction comes as Pakistan faces a difficult tour after losing the Test series.

Pakistan Team met with King Charles III at Clarence House before the third Test. Image Credit: AFP
Pakistan Team met with King Charles III at Clarence House before the third Test. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 09:07 IST

England vs Pakistan: The Pakistan national cricket team met with King Charles III at Clarence House before the third and final Test of their ongoing tour. Captain Babar Azam presented Charles with a bat signed by the members of his team. In a tour that has gone poorly, to say the least, for the visitors, the visit to Clarence House certainly would have brought a shift in the mood of the team. The meeting with the Monarch came at his residence on Wednesday, September 2. 

WATCH: Babar Azam Gifts King Charles III A Bat




The brief exchange between Babar Azam and King Charles III showed the captain gifting a bat to the Monarch. Charles asked Babar if the bat was from Pakistan, to which the right-handed batter replied, “Yes”. The King further enquired if the bat was made from Pakistan willow, but the response from Babar seemed as if he did not understand the question. When asked about the origin of the bat, Babar said, “Yes, it’s from all the players.” Charles went on to thank Babar for the gift before clicking a series of photos with the team that has gone viral on social media platforms.

Pakistan in Deep Trouble After Losing Series Against England

There has been almost nothing to cheer for during Pakistan’s tour of England. The Asian nation has not only lost the series but has also done so in such a fashion that there have been major squad overhaul changes before the final match. Having lost the first two Tests and essentially the series, the Pakistan Cricket Board released seven players from the squad, including Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Ali Agha, among others. In addition to releasing players from the squad, the PCB also removed Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar from their positions as head coach and bowling coach, respectively.

Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq, who has been sent home, had not batted in either of the two innings at Lord’s despite being in the playing XI. The opening batter had seemingly picked up a calf injury, restricting him from batting. However, the latest reports suggest that there is an investigation going on to verify the injury and whether it was real or fake. 

Also Read: Imam-ul-Haq Ban News: Pakistan Star Faces Two-Year Suspension Over Injury Controversy, PCB Launches Probe

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Babar Azam Gifts Signed Bat to King Charles III Before England vs Pakistan 3rd Test | WATCH VIDEO
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Babar Azam Gifts Signed Bat to King Charles III Before England vs Pakistan 3rd Test | WATCH VIDEO

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Babar Azam Gifts Signed Bat to King Charles III Before England vs Pakistan 3rd Test | WATCH VIDEO
Babar Azam Gifts Signed Bat to King Charles III Before England vs Pakistan 3rd Test | WATCH VIDEO
Babar Azam Gifts Signed Bat to King Charles III Before England vs Pakistan 3rd Test | WATCH VIDEO
Babar Azam Gifts Signed Bat to King Charles III Before England vs Pakistan 3rd Test | WATCH VIDEO

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