Babar Azam Hit on Hand, Retires Hurt During Warm-Up Ahead of England Tests: WATCH Viral Video

Pakistan captain Babar Azam suffered an injury scare during a warm-up game against the PCC Select XI, raising concerns over his availability for the upcoming three-match Test series against England.

Babar was struck on his right hand while batting during Pakistan’s first innings of the practice match. The incident occurred in the 39th over when fast bowler Manny Lumsden delivered a sharp ball that hit the Pakistan batter directly on his gloves.

Babar, who had scored five runs at the time, immediately dropped his bat and removed his gloves after feeling the impact. Pakistan’s team physiotherapist rushed onto the field to assess the situation, but the 31-year-old was unable to continue his innings and retired hurt.

Babar Azam retired hurt after being hit on the hand during the warm-up match. pic.twitter.com/Yw2kRwY9Fw — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) August 14, 2026

There has been no official update from the Pakistan camp regarding the severity of the injury or whether Babar will be fit for the opening Test against England. His fitness will be closely monitored in the coming days, particularly with the first Test scheduled to begin in Leeds on August 19.

The injury comes at an important stage for Babar, who has recently regained his place among the top 10 batters in the ICC Test rankings. The Pakistan captain had also been in encouraging form during the team’s recently concluded two-Test series against the West Indies.

Pakistan won the second Test in Port of Spain by eight wickets and secured the series. Babar played a significant role in that success, scoring 88 and an unbeaten 24 in the second match. Earlier in the series, he contributed 23 and 58 not out.

His performances earned him the Player of the Series award and strengthened expectations around his contribution in England. Pakistan will be hoping that the hand injury is not serious enough to keep their captain out of the Test series.

The three-match contest carries added importance for Pakistan as they look to build momentum in the ongoing World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. A strong showing against England would further boost their position after the positive results against the West Indies.

In the warm-up match, PCC Select XI posted 305 after receiving useful contributions from Tom Haines, Caleb Falconer, Saif Zaib and Matthew Fisher, all of whom scored half-centuries. Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ali claimed three wickets apiece for Pakistan, while Khurram Shahzad picked up two.

Matthew Fisher was among the standout performers with the ball for the Select XI, conceding at an economy rate of just 1.10 while claiming a wicket.

For Pakistan, however, the biggest concern remains Babar’s right hand. With the England series fast approaching, the team will await further medical assessments before determining whether their captain can take the field in Leeds.