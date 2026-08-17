Babar Azam Injury Update: Is Pakistan Skipper Fit for England vs Pakistan 1st Test? Details Here

Babar Azam Injury Update: Pakistan have received a major relief ahead of their three-match Test series against England, with captain Babar Azam appearing to have recovered from the hand injury scare that forced him to leave a warm-up match early. Babar was struck on his right hand while batting against a Kent County Cricket Club Select XI at Beckenham on Friday (Aug 14) and was subsequently advised to take precautionary rest. However, he was scheduled to return to Pakistan’s training session at Headingley on Monday, ahead of the first Test in Leeds and now appears to be available for the opening contest.

What Happened To Babar Azam?

Babar Azam suffered the injury scare during Pakistan’s three-day practice match in Beckenham. The Pakistan Test captain was struck on his right hand by a rising delivery from young Hampshire pacer Manny Lumsden while batting and was visibly in discomfort. He dropped his bat and left the field after scoring five runs.

Following an assessment by the Pakistan team doctor, Babar was advised to rest for the remainder of the practice match as a precaution. The Pakistan Cricket Board indicated that he would participate in the team’s practice session on Monday, August 17, at Headingley.

Is Babar Azam Fit For England vs Pakistan 1st Test?

As of Monday, Babar appears to be fit and available for Pakistan’s first Test against England. The batter was expected to resume training with the Pakistan squad in Leeds after his precautionary rest, providing a significant boost to the team just two days before the series opener.

There has been no indication that Babar has been ruled out of the Headingley Test because of the hand issue. His participation in training is the latest positive sign, although the final playing XI will be confirmed closer to the start of the match.

Why Is Babar Azam’s Fitness Important For Pakistan?

Babar’s availability is particularly important because he has recently returned as Pakistan’s Test captain. The Pakistan Cricket Board appointed him to lead the Test side for the West Indies and England series in July, replacing Shan Masood. He is therefore expected to play a central role in Pakistan’s batting as well as their leadership group during the England tour.

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, 1st Test

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Date: Wednesday, August 19 to Sunday, August 23, 2026

Wednesday, August 19 to Sunday, August 23, 2026 Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Headingley, Leeds Start Time: 3:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM GMT / 11:00 AM Local Time

The first Test will begin at Headingley on August 19 and is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Pakistan’s three-Test tour will then move to Lord’s before concluding at Edgbaston in September.

England vs Pakistan Test Series Schedule

1st Test: August 19-23, Headingley, Leeds

August 19-23, Headingley, Leeds 2nd Test: August 27-31, Lord’s, London

August 27-31, Lord’s, London 3rd Test: September 9-13, Edgbaston, Birmingham

The three-match series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. The first Test begins on August 19, followed by the Lord’s Test from August 27 and the final Test at Edgbaston from September 9.