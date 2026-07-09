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Home > Sports News > Babar Azam Leads First Training Session as Pakistan Test Team Captain After Return | WATCH Viral Video

Babar Azam Leads First Training Session as Pakistan Test Team Captain After Return | WATCH Viral Video

Pakistan Test Cricket Enters a New Era: Babar Azam has begun his second stint as Pakistan Test captain, leading the team's first training session after replacing Shan Masood. The former skipper was seen overseeing preparations ahead of crucial ICC World Test Championship assignments against West Indies and England, marking the start of a new chapter in Pakistan cricket.

Babar Azam Leads First Training Session as Pakistan Test Team Captain After Return | WATCH Viral Video
Babar Azam Leads First Training Session as Pakistan Test Team Captain After Return | WATCH Viral Video

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 19:12 IST

Pakistan Test Cricket Enters New Timeline: Pakistan Test cricket has entered a fresh phase after Babar Azam returned as captain in the post-Shan Masood era. Babar was seen leading Pakistan’s first training session after being handed back the Test captaincy, with the team beginning preparations for key World Test Championship assignments against West Indies and England. This comes after former captain Shan Masood was sacked in favour of Babar and was appointed skipper. 

Babar Azam Leads Training Session?

A video shared on X showed Babar Azam taking charge during Pakistan’s training session, marking the start of a new leadership chapter for the Test side. The session came after the PCB reinstated Babar as Test captain, replacing Shan Masood following a difficult run in red-ball cricket. Players were seen taking to the field while few players were also seen training in nets. This marks a start of a fresh chapter in Pakistan cricket who have been struggling in the last few years in the red-ball format.

Shan Masood’s tenure came under pressure after Pakistan struggled for consistency in Test cricket. Reports claimed selectors were unhappy with Pakistan’s results, over-rate management and key tactical calls. Babar has now been brought back with the aim of restoring discipline, fitness and performance in the squad.

Babar Azam’s Record as Pakistan Captain?

Babar Azam is one of Pakistan’s most experienced captains across formats. As per ESPNcricinfo’s combined captaincy records, he has led Pakistan in Tests, ODIs and T20Is and remains among the country’s most prominent all-format leaders. In T20Is, Babar has captained Pakistan in 85 matches, winning 48 of them, while he has also previously led the Test and ODI sides.

After returning as Pakistan captain, Babar said his main focus would be on discipline, fitness and performance. His comments suggest that the team management wants a stricter and more structured approach as Pakistan look to improve their position in the World Test Championship cycle.

Pakistan’s Upcoming Test Assignments

Pakistan are scheduled to play two Tests against West Indies from July 25 before travelling to England for a three-match Test series starting August 19. These fixtures will be important for Babar’s second stint as Test captain and Pakistan’s WTC campaign.

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Babar Azam Leads First Training Session as Pakistan Test Team Captain After Return | WATCH Viral Video
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Babar Azam Leads First Training Session as Pakistan Test Team Captain After Return | WATCH Viral Video

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Babar Azam Leads First Training Session as Pakistan Test Team Captain After Return | WATCH Viral Video
Babar Azam Leads First Training Session as Pakistan Test Team Captain After Return | WATCH Viral Video
Babar Azam Leads First Training Session as Pakistan Test Team Captain After Return | WATCH Viral Video
Babar Azam Leads First Training Session as Pakistan Test Team Captain After Return | WATCH Viral Video

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