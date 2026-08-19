Babar Azam Missing From ENG vs PAK 1st Test: Why Pakistan Captain is Not Playing Against England in Leeds?

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Pakistan captain Babar Azam remains a big miss from their XI to take on England in the series-opener at the Headingley, Leeds. With the sub-continent side playing red-ball cricket for the first time in six years, the tourists needed their best batter in the XI. But what is the reason behind Babar missing from the XI to face England in Leeds?

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Why is Babar Azam missing from Pakistan’s playing XI at the Headingley in Leeds?

The Lahore-born cricketer has missed out on the playing XI to face the Englishmen in the series-opener due to failing to recover from the hand injury sustained during the practice match against the Professional County Club Select XI. Babar already had an injury that he carried from the second Test against the West Indies and copped a blow on the same hand in Beckenham, rendering him retired hurt and did not feature in the remainder of the match. A PCB release stated the below:

“Following an assessment by the team doctor and taking precautionary measures, Babar has been advised to take rest from the remainder of the practice match. Babar will participate in Pakistan team’s practice session on Monday, August 17, at Headingley Cricket Ground.”

The right-hander did participate in some fielding drills at the Headingley but could not recover enough to feature in the opening Test. As a result, Salman Ali Agha is leading Pakistan in Leeds and there is no certainty on Babar’s comeback for the second either.

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Pakistan lose wicket in the first ball of the innings as England make dream start

Meanwhile, the toss went England’s way and Joe Root opted to bowl first, seemingly due to the overcast conditions. While Pakistan would have hoped for a stable start, it has been anything but that. Ollie Robinson, bowling the first over, trapped opener Azan Awais lbw to dismiss him for a first-ball duck, giving the home side a brilliant start. Awais also ended up taking the review and it resulted in Pakistan losing the review.

England have also embarked on a new era as Joe Root has been appointed as the full-time Test captain for the second time. The appointment came after Ben Stokes shockingly announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the third Test against New Zealand at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. It will be interesting to see how the visitors recover after losing a wicket in the first ball of the innings.