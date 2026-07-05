Babar Azam Named Pakistan Test Captain Again as Shan Masood Axed; Full Squad For West Indies, England Series Announced

In a massive structural shake-up to their red-ball leadership, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced that superstar batsman Babar Azam will return as the national Test captain. The high-stakes decision sees left-handed top-order batsman Shan Masood axed from the leadership role following a disastrous run of results that pushed Pakistan to the bottom tier of the World Test Championship standings.

Babar Azam’s reinstatement marks his third distinct stint leading the national side. He previously stepped down from all captaincy duties in late 2023 and briefly navigated shorter-format leadership changes in 2024. Masood, who took over the red-ball reigns in December 2023, saw his tenure completely unravel as Pakistan fell to an abysmal 12 defeats in 16 Tests under his leadership.

Selection Committee Explains the Tough Call

Speaking at a highly anticipated press conference in Lahore, Pakistan’s national selector and high-performance director Aaqib Javed explained that a complete shift in tactical command was inevitable.

“Shan’s individual performance during his tenure has been good, but as captain, he has not been able to bring the desired results,” Javed stated. “We wanted to look for a captain who comes in and leads the team better… The selection committee discussed who could be the best player to lead Pakistan and Azam is the best option.”

Javed heavily pointed out systemic tactical failures under Masood, citing a recurring inability to close out winning positions and an ongoing 2-0 home whitewash defeat to Bangladesh in May.

Brutal Droppings and Bold Youth Infusion

Alongside the captaincy overhaul, the selection committee announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming West Indies tour and a 17-member squad for the England series. In a ruthless cleansing of the roster, senior fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, and spinner Noman Ali have all been sensationally dropped from the squad.

Instead, selectors have injected exciting young talent, handing maiden call-ups to four uncapped domestic standouts: left-arm spinner Ali Usman, right-handed batter Muhammad Awais Zafar, wicketkeeper Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, and 20-year-old right-arm fast bowler Ubaid Shah—the younger brother of star pacer Naseem Shah.

Full Pakistan Test Squads

West Indies Series Squad: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.

England Series Squad: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel (subject to fitness), Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.

Upcoming Tour Schedules

Pakistan’s grueling test assignments begin in the Caribbean on July 25 at Tarouba, Trinidad, followed by the second Test in Port of Spain starting August 2. The team will then immediately fly to England for a heavy three-match Test block starting August 19 at Headingley, with subsequent matches at Lord’s and Edgbaston.