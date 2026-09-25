Babar Azam Returns to First-Class Cricket After 7 Years, Fan Rushes Onto Ground For Selfie With Pakistan Test Captain | WATCH VIDEO

Babar Azam Viral Video: Babar Azam’s popularity continues to rise, and one such example was seen recently in Pakistan. The national cricket team’s captain recently made a return to first-class cricket after seven years. Babar playing for Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) saw a fan rushing to the ground to click a selfie with him. During these seven years, Babar has gone on to dominate the international circuit.

However, the right-handed batter has endured a tough time in the last couple of years, especially in the longest format. Recently, with poor form in England, Babar made the decision to return to the domestic circuit.

WATCH: Fan Rushes to Ground For Selfie With Babar Azam

Another day, another fan goes crazy for Babar Azam! Ran onto the field at Abbottabad Stadium just for a selfie with his favorite cricketer. ❤️🥹👑🏏 pic.twitter.com/jcCltC80QC — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) September 25, 2026









A fan rushed to the ground during the clash between Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to get a selfie with Babar Azam, who was playing for the former club.

Babar, who is undoubtedly the player with the highest fan following within the Pakistan national cricket team, returned to domestic cricket after a long gap of seven years. The decision to return to the roots of the game was made after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) came down hard on the players after a series whitewash in England.

Upon seeing their favourite player return to the field, it was natural that the fans were excited. One fan in particular, unable to hold his emotions, rushed to the ground to click a selfie with the superstar batter.

Babar Azam Struggles in Test Cricket

Babar Azam has been struggling at the Test level for quite some time. The right-handed batter last scored a century at the Test level in 2022 and has since registered only eight fifties from 2023 onwards. In this year, in five Tests, Babar has scored 405 runs, and it is his best year since his century drought. However, with the recent performances of the team, the PCB has directed senior players to return to domestic cricket in a bid to possibly gain some form.

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