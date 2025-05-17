Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Babar Azam Reveals World T20 XI: Picks 2 Indians, Excludes Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan’s star batter and Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam has revealed his World T20 XI in a recent appearance on Zalmi TV, surprising fans by excluding Indian cricket giants Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shubman Gill. Instead, he picked Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav as the two Indian representatives in his fantasy team.

As per the format, Babar could include a maximum of two players from each country. His final XI features a strong mix of talent from top cricketing nations, including Pakistan, India, England, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan.

Babar Azam’s World T20 XI:

  • Rohit Sharma (India)

  • Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

  • Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

  • Suryakumar Yadav (India)

  • Jos Buttler (England)

  • David Miller (South Africa)

  • Marco Jansen (South Africa)

  • Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

  • Pat Cummins (Australia)

  • Mitchell Starc (Australia)

  • Mark Wood (England)

The omission of Kohli and Bumrah, who are considered all-format legends, sparked a mixed reaction from fans. Kohli has a stellar record in T20 internationals, while Bumrah is known for his match-winning spells across formats.

Sam Billings Trolls Babar Over PSL Records

Babar Azam recently found himself at the center of social media banter after England’s Sam Billings took a dig at his slow half-century in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. Billings, who smashed the fastest fifty of the season in just 19 balls, reshared an Instagram post comparing it with Babar’s 47-ball fifty the slowest in this edition.

Billings, representing Lahore Qalandars, achieved the feat against Quetta Gladiators, while Babar’s innings came for Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United.

Following a brief suspension due to escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that PSL 2025 will resume on May 17. The tournament will feature 8 matches leading up to the Grand Final on May 25.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi shared the update on X (formerly Twitter):

“PSL X picks up from where it left off. 6 teams, 0 fear. Get ready for 8 thrilling matches starting 17th May, leading up to the Grand Final on 25th May. Best of luck to all the teams!”

As the PSL returns, fans are eager to see if Babar can bounce back with impactful performances and silence critics amid growing scrutiny.

