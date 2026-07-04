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Home > Sports News > Babar Azam to Become Pakistan Test Captain Again? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Plans Big Move — Reports

Babar Azam to Become Pakistan Test Captain Again? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Plans Big Move — Reports

Babar Azam is set to return as Pakistan Test captain! PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi ratifies a major leadership overhaul after replacing Shan Masood following recent defeats.

Babar Azam to Become Pakistan Test Captain Again? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Plans Big Move — Reports. Photo X
Babar Azam to Become Pakistan Test Captain Again? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Plans Big Move — Reports. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 13:40 IST

Babar Azam: The revolving door of leadership in Pakistan cricket is poised for yet another explosive turn. Persistent rumors circulating from highly credible native reports within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suggest that Babar Azam is expected to make a sensational return as the captain of the national Test cricket team.

Reports from sources familiar with the development indicate that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has recently ratified this momentous appointment following strenuous, high-stakes deliberations held by the board over the weekend.

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Sweeping Changes After Tactical Lull

The decision comes against the backdrop of mounting criticism directed at the team’s recent red-ball performance under incumbent skipper Shan Masood. Under Masood’s stewardship, the national side has languished in an abject tactical lull. The potential replacement marks a massive turning point in the modern management strategy of the PCB after an incredibly challenging period on the pitch.

Masood has continuously struggled to find technical or structural consistency since taking over the reins, enduring heavy losses that culminated in a highly criticized home series defeat against Bangladesh.

The startling revelations out of Lahore suggest that Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s resolution was reached only after a complete, top-to-bottom sweep of the core leadership cadre in the wake of successive drubbings in the Test arena. Reports from within the sports corridors shed light on the fact that the cricket administration actively hypothesized on an immediate change to curb the present dispirited ethos of the national squad ahead of a packed international calendar.

Restoring Dressing Room Authority

By turning back to Babar Azam, the board regime aspires to usher in prevailing truculence, mental toughness, and tactical anchoring in a dressing room that has frequently looked out of depth. Glimpses of the administrative conjectures reveal that Naqvi captured a crucial confluence with national head coach Mike Hesson and senior members of the selection committee before ultimately providing the definitive green signal to reinstate the 31-year-old superstar as the red-ball custodian.

While Masood previously outlined a broader vision prioritizing structural growth over quick fixes, a 0-2 whitewash humiliation against Bangladesh in May forced the skipper to leave his future entirely in the hands of the selectors. With Naqvi pulling the trigger on this administrative overhaul, Babar Azam looks set to wield absolute authority over the national setup once again.

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Babar Azam to Become Pakistan Test Captain Again? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Plans Big Move — Reports
Tags: Babar Azam Pakistan Test captainhome-hero-pos-6Mike Hesson Pakistan head coach selectionNext Test captain of Pakistan cricket teamPakistan cricket Test leadership overhaul 2026Pakistan red ball cricket captain newsPakistan vs Bangladesh Test series falloutPCB chief Mohsin Naqvi captaincy moveShan Masood steps down Test captain

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Babar Azam to Become Pakistan Test Captain Again? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Plans Big Move — Reports

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Babar Azam to Become Pakistan Test Captain Again? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Plans Big Move — Reports
Babar Azam to Become Pakistan Test Captain Again? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Plans Big Move — Reports
Babar Azam to Become Pakistan Test Captain Again? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Plans Big Move — Reports
Babar Azam to Become Pakistan Test Captain Again? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Plans Big Move — Reports

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