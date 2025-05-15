Home
Babar Azam Trolled By Sam Billings Over Embarrassing Cricket Record on Instagram

Babar Azam Trolled by Sam Billings Over Embarrassing Cricket Record on Instagram


Star Pakistani batter Babar Azam, representing Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, recently found himself at the center of online banter. The PSL had been suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, but that didn’t stop England’s Sam Billings from poking fun at Babar over a striking statistical contrast.

Fastest vs. Slowest: A Tale of Two Fifties

Sam Billings, playing for Lahore Qalandars, blazed to the fastest fifty of the PSL season, reaching the milestone in just 19 balls during a clash with Quetta Gladiators.

Meanwhile, Babar’s name made headlines for a less flattering reason. He notched up the slowest fifty of the tournament, taking 47 deliveries to get there in a match against Islamabad United.

Adding a touch of humor, Billings reshared a cricket stats post on Instagram highlighting the record comparison. To spice things up, he paired it with background music from the Indian series Panchayat, making the jab even more surreal.

League Set to Resume Amid Cross-Border Tensions

The PSL was put on hold following concerns over cross-border hostilities, but Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the league will recommence on Saturday, May 17. The final has been scheduled for Sunday, May 25.

However, the break in play created a dilemma for teams, particularly regarding the availability of overseas players who had exited the country due to the volatile situation.

Originally, the PCB considered shifting the remaining fixtures to the UAE. However, the league was suspended instead after the border tensions intensified.

Franchises Grapple With Player Shortages

According to a franchise official quoted by a leading news agency, the board and most team managements are still trying to convince foreign players to return.

“This is because of the problems the Board and the franchises, excluding Multan Sultans, are facing in convincing their overseas players to return for the remaining matches to wrap up the league this year,” the official said.

Multan Sultans, already eliminated with only one fixture left, chose not to recall their international players due to cost inefficiency.

“But for Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Islamabad and Peshawar, who are in the running for the playoffs, their officials and the Board are in touch with the players’ agents to get them to return to Pakistan for the remaining matches,” the official added.

If those efforts fall short, the PCB may proceed with a mini replacement draft to allow teams to field competitive squads for the concluding stages of the league.

