LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Babar Azam Walking Out in Captain’s Blazer Leaves Nasser Hussain Confused Ahead of ENG vs PAK Test at Headingley | WATCH Viral Video

Babar Azam Walking Out in Captain’s Blazer Leaves Nasser Hussain Confused Ahead of ENG vs PAK Test at Headingley | WATCH Viral Video

Former England cricketer and now commentator Nasser Hussain was left slightly confused as Pakistan captain Babar Azam was seen walking out with the captain's blazer despite being officially ruled out of the first Test against the Englishmen a day earlier.

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: Why Did Babar Azam Walk Out Wearing Captain's Blazer Despite Being Ruled Out? Nasser Hussain Left Confused | Watch VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: Why Did Babar Azam Walk Out Wearing Captain's Blazer Despite Being Ruled Out? Nasser Hussain Left Confused | Watch VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 16:41 IST

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Former England cricketer and now commentator Nasser Hussain was left slightly confused as Pakistan captain Babar Azam was seen walking out with the captain’s blazer despite being officially ruled out of the first Test against the Englishmen a day earlier. In a video surfaced on social media, the Lahore-born cricketer was seen with the captain’s blazer but what was the reason?

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Why is Babar Azam missing from Pakistan’s playing XI at the Headingley in Leeds?

The Lahore-born cricketer has missed out on the playing XI to face the Englishmen in the series-opener due to failing to recover from the hand injury sustained during the practice match against the Professional County Club Select XI. Babar already had an injury that he carried from the second Test against the West Indies and copped a blow on the same hand in Beckenham, rendering him retired hurt and did not feature in the remainder of the match. A PCB release stated the below:

You Might Be Interested In

“Following an assessment by the team doctor and taking precautionary measures, Babar has been advised to take rest from the remainder of the practice match. Babar will participate in Pakistan team’s practice session on Monday, August 17, at Headingley Cricket Ground.”



The right-hander did participate in some fielding drills at the Headingley but could not recover enough to feature in the opening Test. As a result, Salman Ali Agha is leading Pakistan in Leeds and there is no certainty on Babar’s comeback for the second either. Meanwhile, the reason the 31-year-old walked onto the field wearing a blazer was to pose with the trophy.

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Pakistan lose wicket in the first ball of the innings as England make dream start

Meanwhile, the toss went England’s way and Joe Root opted to bowl first, seemingly due to the overcast conditions. While Pakistan would have hoped for a stable start, it has been anything but that. Ollie Robinson, bowling the first over, trapped opener Azan Awais lbw to dismiss him for a first-ball duck, giving the home side a brilliant start. Awais also ended up taking the review and it resulted in Pakistan losing the review. Robinson also dismissed Shan Masood by trapping him lbw with a fuller delivery.

England have also embarked on a new era as Joe Root has been appointed as the full-time Test captain for the second time. The appointment came after Ben Stokes shockingly announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the third Test against New Zealand at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. It will be interesting to see how the visitors recover after losing a wicket in the first ball of the innings.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Babar Azam Walking Out in Captain’s Blazer Leaves Nasser Hussain Confused Ahead of ENG vs PAK Test at Headingley | WATCH Viral Video
Tags: babar azamENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket Teamnasser hussainPakistan national cricket team

RELATED News

WATCH Video: Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan And Varun Chakravarthy’s Biryani Break Goes Viral Amid Injury Rehab at BCCI CoE

IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh Record With 10-Wicket Haul in Galle Test

Ric Flair to Marry Again at 77? WWE Legend Breaks Silence on Sixth Marriage, ‘Next Mrs Flair’ Rumours

Babar Azam Missing From ENG vs PAK 1st Test: Why Pakistan Captain is Not Playing Against England in Leeds?

Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine: Tennis Star Admits ‘Huge Mistake’, Issues Emotional Apology

LATEST NEWS

Babar Azam Walking Out in Captain’s Blazer Leaves Nasser Hussain Confused Ahead of ENG vs PAK Test at Headingley | WATCH Viral Video

7 Indian Web Series You Can Finish In A Weekend

Yashvardhan Ahuja Snaps At Paps Outside Family Court With Sunita: ‘Birthday Manane…’ – WATCH

2 Dead, 19 Battling For LIfe Due To Use Of Illicit Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Gujarat

Why Did Pawan Singh Get Angry With Aamrapali Dubey On Bhojpuri Bawaal? Here’s What Happened

Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? Veteran Actor Winning Praise As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Operation Safed Sagar And His Other Vajpayee Roles

Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine: Tennis Star Admits ‘Huge Mistake’, Issues Emotional Apology

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download

Premier League 2026-27: Manchester City, Manchester United or Chelsea — Which Club Has Won The Most Consecutive EPL Titles?

PC Jeweller Clears Debt of One More Bank, Now 8 of 14 Lenders Fully Repaid — Debt-Free Target Still On Track for This Quarter

Babar Azam Walking Out in Captain’s Blazer Leaves Nasser Hussain Confused Ahead of ENG vs PAK Test at Headingley | WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Babar Azam Walking Out in Captain’s Blazer Leaves Nasser Hussain Confused Ahead of ENG vs PAK Test at Headingley | WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Babar Azam Walking Out in Captain’s Blazer Leaves Nasser Hussain Confused Ahead of ENG vs PAK Test at Headingley | WATCH Viral Video
Babar Azam Walking Out in Captain’s Blazer Leaves Nasser Hussain Confused Ahead of ENG vs PAK Test at Headingley | WATCH Viral Video
Babar Azam Walking Out in Captain’s Blazer Leaves Nasser Hussain Confused Ahead of ENG vs PAK Test at Headingley | WATCH Viral Video
Babar Azam Walking Out in Captain’s Blazer Leaves Nasser Hussain Confused Ahead of ENG vs PAK Test at Headingley | WATCH Viral Video

QUICK LINKS