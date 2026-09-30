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Home > Sports News > Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Run Continues: Pakistan Test Captain Falls For 21 in President’s Trophy | WATCH VIDEO

Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Run Continues: Pakistan Test Captain Falls For 21 in President’s Trophy | WATCH VIDEO

Babar Azam’s much-anticipated return to Pakistan domestic cricket has taken another disappointing turn as the star batter failed to produce a significant score in the President’s Trophy Grade-I. After struggling in his previous first-class outing, Babar again found himself back in the spotlight following an early dismissal. Watch the video of Babar Azam's dismissal.

Babar Azam was dismissed for 21 runs. Image Credit: X
Babar Azam was dismissed for 21 runs. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 15:42 IST

Babar Azam’s return to domestic cricket has been nothing short of an embarrassing time for the right-handed batter. In his first game after seven years, Babar recorded only 16 runs across two innings before being dismissed. In his second game, he bettered his performance but could not get a substantial score under his belt after he was dismissed for 21 runs in the first innings. 

After an abysmal tour of England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had directed its Test players to return to domestic cricket in a bid to find some form. However, if the performances are anything to go bye, Babar’s has not only struggled to find any form or rhythm but also has exposed himself to more pressure after a run of low scores. 

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WATCH: Babar Azam Gets LBW For Another Low Score




Playing against the State Bank of Pakistan, Babar Azam was adjudged LBW while batting on 21. The Pakistani test skipper seemed to show some frustration with the decision made by the umpire before walking off. The dismissal for a low score came while the 31-year-old plays for Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in the President’s Trophy Grade 1 tournament. 

With Babar not having scored a century in the longest format since 2022, the decision was made for the right-handed batter to find some rhythm. The absence of a three-digit mark is not the sole concern for the Pakistani batter, but inconsistencies in getting any big scores have stopped him and the national team from getting positive results away from home.

Pakistan National Cricket Team’s Poor Run

Apart from a 3-0 whitewash against England, the Pakistan national team could only draw the two-match test series against the West Indies in recent months. On top of the poor performances on the field, off the field, players Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan find themselves named in an ongoing investigation by Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Also Read: Irani Cup 2026: Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of India — Check Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

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Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Run Continues: Pakistan Test Captain Falls For 21 in President’s Trophy | WATCH VIDEO
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Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Run Continues: Pakistan Test Captain Falls For 21 in President’s Trophy | WATCH VIDEO
Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Run Continues: Pakistan Test Captain Falls For 21 in President’s Trophy | WATCH VIDEO
Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Run Continues: Pakistan Test Captain Falls For 21 in President’s Trophy | WATCH VIDEO
Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Run Continues: Pakistan Test Captain Falls For 21 in President’s Trophy | WATCH VIDEO
Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Run Continues: Pakistan Test Captain Falls For 21 in President’s Trophy | WATCH VIDEO

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