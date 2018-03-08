Former Indian captain and Indian cricket team's chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar on Wednesday revealed how his backing of current Indian Virat Kohli for his inclusion in the national side led to him losing his job. Then coach Gary Kirsten and captain MS Dhoni were not convinced of Kohli as they hadn't seen much of him and wanted to play Subramaniam Badrinath ahead of the Delhi maestro.

Dilip Vengsarkar if not fully, should be credited with making Virat Kohli the player he is today. Run machine Kohli wouldn’t have gone on to take the cricketing scene by storm with his sensational work with the willow, had it not been the former India chief selector who has now revealed that he had to sacrifice his own position to ensure Kohli got a place in the national team. On Wednesday, Vengsarkar revealed that his tenure as chief selector of the Indian team was cut short abruptly after his decision to play Virat Kohli ahead of Subramanian Badrinath in the Indian team, as coach Gary Kirsten and captain MS Dhoni were not convinced.

Fresh from a successful ICC U-19 World Cup campaign with the Indian side in 2008, Virat caught the eyes of the selection chief in Australia where he played a superb knock in the Emerging Players tour. Vengsarkar was convinced with the abilities of the Delhi lad and decided to give him a chance ahead of Badrinath who was impressive in the domestic circuit for Tamil Nadu and was continuously playing well for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. However, Vengsarkar’s decision to play Kohli didn’t go down well with Former BCCI president and then treasurer N Srinivasan too, which led to the questioning of his selection in the Sri Lanka tour of 2008.

Vengsarkar, who was replaced by Krishnamachari Srikkanth as team India’s chief selector following the episode in 2008 opened up on Virat Kohli’s selection and how it affected his position in the BCCI committee. “I felt this was an ideal situation to include Kohli in the squad,” Vengsarkar said. “Although the other four selectors agreed with my decision, Gary Kirsten and MS Dhoni were reluctant as they had not seen much of Kohli. I told them that I have seen him and we have to include him in the team. I knew that they were keen on keeping S Badrinath in the team because he was a Chennai Super Kings player. If Kohli would have come in, Badrinath would have been dropped,” Vengsarkar added.

N Srinivasan questioned Vengsarkar over the decision and rightly so as Badrinath was in top form for Tamil Nadu and Kohli’s inclusion in the side would have meant his departure.

“N Srinivasan was the BCCI treasurer at that time. He was upset that Badrinath was dropped because he was their (Tamil Nadu) player. He asked me on what basis Badrinath was axed, and I explained that I had been on the Emerging Players tour to Australia where I saw Virat, who is an exceptional player and that is why he is in the team. He (Srinivasan) argued that Badrinath has scored over 800 runs for Tamil Nadu. I told him that he will get his chance.

He then asked, “When will he get his chance? He is already 29 now’. I told him he will get his chance but I can’t tell you when. The very next day, he (Srinivasan) took Srikkanth to Sharad Pawar, who was the (BCCI) president then and that was the end of my selection tenure,” Vengsarkar said.

Vengsarkar, who took over as the chief selector of the Indian team in 2006 replacing Kiran More was ousted from the position in 2008 immediately after the selection conundrum. Both Kohi and Badrinath made their India debuts in the Sri Lanka tour in 2008 and it was the current Indian captain who managed to cement his position in the team. Badrinath played three games and had scores of 27*, 6 and 6, while Kohli scored 2, 37, 25, 54 and 31 respectively in all five games that he played.

