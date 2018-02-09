On Friday, Indian shuttler PV sindhu registered a win in women’s contingent and moved ahead to the quarter finals in the Badminton Asia Team Championship at Alor Setar, Malaysia. While, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy faced the defeat to World No 7 Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu by 5-21, 16-21 in a match that lasted just 29 minutes. In the mix doubles, same story of defeat repeated as Indian pair Sanyogita Ghorpade and PV Sindhu loss the match to Indonesia's Anggia Shitta Awanda and Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani by 21-9, 21-18.

On Friday, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu registered a win in women’s contingent and moved ahead to the quarterfinals in the Badminton Asia Team Championship at Alor Setar, Malaysia. PV Sindhu moved to the quarter-finals without the back up of singles player G Ruthvika Shivani, who is out due to a back injury and was replaced by Rutuparna Panda. Continuing her superb performance, Sindhu beats Fitriani by 21-13, 24-22. The jaw-dropping encounter between both the players continued for around 48 minutes.

In the doubles game, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy faced the defeat to World No 7 Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu by 5-21, 16-21 in a match that lasted just 29 minutes. The match was one-sided and as Indian doubles pair gave away the match without any competition. While, Ponnappa and Reddy fought hard in their clash with Polii and Rahayu, who overcame easily of the Indian challenge. In the 3rd match, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli lost to Hanna Ramadini by 8-21, 15-21. It was spectated as a one-sided contest between both the shuttlers.

Indian hopes were trashed, when Indian pair Sanyogita Ghorpade and PV Sindhu lose the match to Indonesia’s Anggia Shitta Awanda and Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani by 21-9, 21-18.

Despite the loss, India squad can still qualify for the Uber Cup, which is scheduled for May this year. The qualification for UBER cup now totally depends on the team’s world rankings. These Rankings will be decided after the completion of all continental events.