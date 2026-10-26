Badminton at Dakar Youth Olympic Games 2026: All You Need to Know – Full Schedule Check Dates, Live Streaming Details and More

Badminton at Dakar Youth Olympic Games 2026: The next generation of badminton stars will take centre stage at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, with the under-17 competition featuring men’s and women’s singles events. Badminton has featured at every edition of the Youth Olympic Games, providing a platform for emerging players to showcase their talent on the international stage. The competition will take place at Dakar Arena, with group-stage matches beginning on Sunday (Nov 1) and the medal matches scheduled for Thursday (Nov 5).

Fans will be able to follow the action through the official Olympic digital platforms. Here is everything to know about the badminton competition at Dakar 2026, including the dates, full schedule, players to watch and live streaming details as of Monday (Oct 26).

Badminton at Dakar Youth Olympic Games 2026: Competition Details

Event: Badminton at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games

Badminton at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Dates: Sunday, November 1 to Thursday, November 5, 2026

Sunday, November 1 to Thursday, November 5, 2026 Venue: Dakar Arena, Dakar, Senegal

Dakar Arena, Dakar, Senegal Events: Men’s singles and women’s singles

Men’s singles and women’s singles Players: 32 in each singles category

32 in each singles category Live Streaming: Olympics.com and the official Olympic YouTube channel

Badminton at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games: Players to Watch

The tournament will feature several of the world’s leading junior badminton players, with France’s men’s junior No. 1 Mady Sow and Hong Kong, China’s women’s junior No. 2 Ip Sum Yau among the names to watch. China’s Zhang Yixin, a world junior champion, is another prominent prospect expected to feature.

The Youth Olympic Games have previously served as a stepping stone for players who later achieved success on the BWF World Tour, including former world No. 1s and world champions Akane Yamaguchi and Shi Yuqi, Paris 2024 women’s singles silver medallist He Bingjiao, and established players Wang Zhiyi, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Kodai Naraoka.

Badminton at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games: Full Schedule

The badminton competition will begin with men’s and women’s singles group matches before progressing to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches. All timings below are local Dakar time, which is the same as UTC.

Sunday (Nov 1)

9:00 AM–6:55 PM: Men’s and women’s singles group play

Monday (Nov 2)

9:00 AM–6:55 PM: Men’s and women’s singles group play

Tuesday (Nov 3)

9:00 AM–6:55 PM: Men’s and women’s singles group play

Wednesday (Nov 4)

9:00 AM–10:45 AM: Men’s singles quarter-finals

10:50 AM–12:35 PM: Women’s singles quarter-finals

2:30 PM–4:35 PM: Men’s singles semi-finals

4:40 PM–6:45 PM: Women’s singles semi-finals

Thursday (Nov 5)

2:00 PM–3:00 PM: Men’s singles bronze-medal match

3:10 PM–4:10 PM: Men’s singles gold-medal match

4:35 PM–5:35 PM: Women’s singles bronze-medal match

5:45 PM–6:45 PM: Women’s singles gold-medal match

How to Watch Badminton at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Live Streaming?

Live streams of the badminton competition will be available on Olympics.com and the official Olympic YouTube channel. Fans can follow the group matches and knockout rounds online, including the men’s and women’s singles medal matches scheduled for Thursday (Nov 5).