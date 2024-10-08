Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Badminton Legend Saina Nehwal Congratulates BJP For Acing Haryana Elections

Taking to her official X handle, Nehwal wished BJP for winning the Haryana Assembly Polls for the third consecutive time. "Congratulations to @narendramodi sir and @NayabSainiBJP sir for winning the #HaryanaAssemblyElection2024," Nehwal wrote on X.

Badminton Legend Saina Nehwal Congratulates BJP For Acing Haryana Elections

Ace shuttler and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina Nehwal on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for Bharatiya Janata Party’s third consecutive victory in Haryana.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India, BJP has won 47 seats and is leading on one other seat, while the Congress party has won 36 seats and is leading on one more. This is BJP’s third consecutive victory in the state.
Taking to her official X handle, Nehwal wished BJP for winning the Haryana Assembly Polls for the third consecutive time.
“Congratulations to @narendramodi sir and @NayabSainiBJP sir for winning the #HaryanaAssemblyElection2024,” Nehwal wrote on X.
https://x.com/NSaina/status/1843569243549581401

BJP leaders said that it was “pro-incumbency” for their government in Haryana based on the work it had done in the past 10 years.
While the Congress improved its vote share in Haryana compared to the last assembly elections but so did the BJP. While BJP got 39.90 per cent votes, Congress got 39.10 per cent.

Even as the trends showed that BJP was ahead by a margin of 15 seats in Haryana, Congress leaders insisted that the party will see a surge in the last rounds of counting. They claimed that the Election Commission was not updating its website on realtime basis. The poll panel rejected Congress concerns and said there is nothing on record to substantiate the “ill-founded allegation of the slowdown in updating of results.”

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who won from Ladwa, greeted BJP workers and leaders at his residence in Kurukshetra following the party’s impressive performance in the polls.

“I want to thank the 2.80 crore people of Haryana for putting a stamp on the works of BJP for the third time. All this is only because of PM Modi. Under his leadership, we are moving forward. He spoke to me and gave his blessings. I had faith that the poor, farmers and the youth of Haryana would bless me,” Nayab Singh Saini said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has rejected Haryana assembly results, saying the outcome is “totally unexpected, completely surprising, counter-intuitive and against ground-reality and that “it is not possible” for the party “to accept the results”.
Addressing a press conference on the results in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, party leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera said they have received “very serious complaints” on the process of counting and they will move the Election Commission.

Read More : Novak Djokovic Advances To The Round Of 16 Of ATP Shanghai Masters

Filed under

2024 Haryana elections BJP BJP Haryana 2024 Saina Nehwal

Also Read

Mass Resignation of 50 Senior Doctors at RG Kar Medical College Amid Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike

Mass Resignation of 50 Senior Doctors at RG Kar Medical College Amid Junior Doctors’ Hunger...

Congress Under Fire From Allies After Assembly Election Blow

Congress Under Fire From Allies After Assembly Election Blow

Israeli Airstrike in Damascus Claims Seven Civilians, Syrian Defense Ministry Reports

Israeli Airstrike in Damascus Claims Seven Civilians, Syrian Defense Ministry Reports

Netanyahu Warns Lebanon Risks Destruction Similar to Gaza Conflict’s Impact

Netanyahu Warns Lebanon Risks Destruction Similar to Gaza Conflict’s Impact

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Entertainment

AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award

AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Lifestyle

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox