Badminton Legend Saina Nehwal Congratulates BJP For Acing Haryana Elections

Taking to her official X handle, Nehwal wished BJP for winning the Haryana Assembly Polls for the third consecutive time. "Congratulations to @narendramodi sir and @NayabSainiBJP sir for winning the #HaryanaAssemblyElection2024," Nehwal wrote on X.

Ace shuttler and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina Nehwal on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for Bharatiya Janata Party’s third consecutive victory in Haryana.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India, BJP has won 47 seats and is leading on one other seat, while the Congress party has won 36 seats and is leading on one more. This is BJP’s third consecutive victory in the state.

BJP leaders said that it was “pro-incumbency” for their government in Haryana based on the work it had done in the past 10 years.

While the Congress improved its vote share in Haryana compared to the last assembly elections but so did the BJP. While BJP got 39.90 per cent votes, Congress got 39.10 per cent.

Even as the trends showed that BJP was ahead by a margin of 15 seats in Haryana, Congress leaders insisted that the party will see a surge in the last rounds of counting. They claimed that the Election Commission was not updating its website on realtime basis. The poll panel rejected Congress concerns and said there is nothing on record to substantiate the “ill-founded allegation of the slowdown in updating of results.”

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who won from Ladwa, greeted BJP workers and leaders at his residence in Kurukshetra following the party’s impressive performance in the polls.

“I want to thank the 2.80 crore people of Haryana for putting a stamp on the works of BJP for the third time. All this is only because of PM Modi. Under his leadership, we are moving forward. He spoke to me and gave his blessings. I had faith that the poor, farmers and the youth of Haryana would bless me,” Nayab Singh Saini said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has rejected Haryana assembly results, saying the outcome is “totally unexpected, completely surprising, counter-intuitive and against ground-reality and that “it is not possible” for the party “to accept the results”.

Addressing a press conference on the results in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, party leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera said they have received “very serious complaints” on the process of counting and they will move the Election Commission.

