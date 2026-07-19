PV Sindhu Creates History, Beats Akane Yamaguchi to Win Maiden Japan Open 2026 Title

Japan Open 2026: India’s PV Sindhu ended her 19-month wait for a BWF World Tour title in emphatic fashion on Sunday (July 19), defeating world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi 21-14, 21-17 in the women’s singles final to clinch her maiden Japan Open crown in Tokyo. The victory marked Sindhu’s first tour-level title since winning the Syed Modi International in December 2024 and came against one of the toughest opponents on her home court.

PV Sindhu Clinches Maiden Japan Open Title

Playing in her first BWF World Tour final in nearly two years, Sindhu produced a composed and aggressive display against local favourite Akane Yamaguchi. Although the Indian star found herself trailing in the early exchanges of the opening game, she quickly turned the momentum around with a series of powerful smashes and precise net play to take control of the contest.

Sindhu wrapped up the first game 21-14 before maintaining her intensity in the second. Despite Yamaguchi attempting a late comeback in front of the home crowd, the two-time Olympic medallist held her nerve to seal the match 21-17 and complete a memorable straight-games victory.

First BWF World Tour Title Since December 2024

The triumph ended a 19-month title drought for Sindhu, whose previous tour-level success came at the Syed Modi International in December 2024. Injuries and inconsistent form had prevented the former world champion from adding to her trophy collection, making Sunday’s victory one of the most significant wins of her recent career.

The Japan Open title also serves as a major confidence boost for Sindhu as she continues her resurgence against the world’s leading players.

Road To The Japan Open Title

Sindhu enjoyed an impressive campaign throughout the tournament. In the semi-finals, she defeated China’s Chen Yufei after the former Olympic champion retired due to a hamstring injury with Sindhu leading 21-19, 15-10. She then carried that momentum into the final, producing one of her finest performances of the season against Yamaguchi.

A Timely Boost For Indian Badminton

Sindhu’s triumph is a significant moment for Indian badminton, with the former world champion once again proving her ability to perform on the biggest stages. Winning her maiden Japan Open title against a top-three opponent on home soil underlines her return to top form and provides valuable momentum ahead of the remainder of the international season.